Carol Tarpley jokes despite her reluctance to buy their current home, her husband Mickey went ahead and surprised her with the purchase anyway — and she couldn’t be happier with the folk Victorian historic house the couple has made their home.
The Herren-Wilder house as it is often referred to in historic terms was on the Tallapoosee Historical Society’s Christmas tour fundraiser more than a decade ago where it initially caught the Tarpleys’ eyes.
“I remember on that tour saying, ‘I want to own one more old house before I die,’” Carol said. “Well this is my one.”
The Tarpleys’ second interaction with the location was visiting a yard sale. While there, Mickey spoke to the owner about the home and wanted to buy it.
“I said, ‘No, let’s don’t buy that,’” Carol said. “We’re getting into that age to do something that doesn’t require a lot of work and we can travel and do things. Well I was home on Friday and he called me and said, ‘I called to tell you I bought that house.’”
And 10 years later, it’s become one of their favorite hobbies and projects as Carol and Mickey always had a keen interest in antique and vintage elements.
“We like old things,” Carol said. “I don’t know why but we do. We enjoy things with history.”
The gothic-style architecture is representative of the late 1880s era in which the home was built. It is a subset of Victorian style but less elaborate and more regular floor plans.
“We haven’t changed the floor plan; it’s unique to the house,” Carol said. “It’s basically a folk-Victorian but a very country Victorian. A lot of people think of frilly but this house doesn’t have that. In fact, what little original exterior molding is kind of gothic and some vents in the attic and the tops of the second-floor windows go to a point. Those are gothic elements.”
This location was the first in Dadeville to have a swimming pool and a clay tennis court.
“The pool is still there but full of dirt now,” Carol said. “It would be what we would call a splash pool. It’s about 5-foot by 10-foot. Now it’s a planter.”
In fact, gardening is also one of the Tarpleys’ pastimes and they added a large fenced garden in the backyard, as well as additional landscaping.
“The tennis court was in the backyard, which is flat, but that was long gone when we came there,” Carol said.
The Herrin family built the house and sold it to the Newells who turned around and sold it in a quick turnaround to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Wilder. Mr. Wilder was the owner of the Dadeville Bottling Company and also served as mayor for some time. The Wilders raised five kids in the house before selling it to Carolyn Parkman who began some renovations and then sold it to Mr. and Mrs. Tim Blackwell in 1989. The Blackwells continued where the work left off until the Tarpleys moved in in 2009.
“We’re not going to knock out any walls,” Carol said. “That’s the trend now is to knock out walls for an open concept but to me that’s not what old houses should be.”
When the couple first moved in, the upstairs wasn’t finished and floors were not sanded, which was one of the initial projects the Tarpleys then tackled.
“We added a bathroom upstairs and we have done all three bedrooms up there and re-finished the floors,” Carol said. “The hallway is not completely finished; the old floors are still there. We haven’t done that but when we do, it will be heart pine like the rest of it.”
One of the most appealing elements of the house located on Lafayette Street are the seven fireplaces — one in nearly every room.
“None of them are operational now,” Carol said. “We do have some with gas logs but a house that age would have had them everywhere. One is boarded up too but we still have the mantle. It was that way when we got there.”
Carol’s preferred room in the house is the kitchen, which is unique in that it does not have any cabinetry.
The kitchen was on the former back porch of the house and the Tarpleys moved it to a room that is believed to be the site of the original indoor kitchen. It’s considered to be unfitted meaning comprised of freestanding furniture rather than traditional cabinetry and countertops.
“We suspect that the kitchen, the room we use now, might have been the original kitchen based on the burn marks on the floor,” Carol said. “It’s a room that’s kind of under renovation.”
When the Tarpleys moved in, the current kitchen location was being used as a den and the kitchen was a little, old narrow spot on the back porch.
“We swapped those locations,” Carol said. “I like (the kitchen). It doesn’t have kitchen cabinets but I just use worktables or furniture or things like that. The sink is in a counter but everything else is pieces of furniture. A kitchen from the 1880s wouldn’t have cabinets anyway so we wanted to retain the original look.”
Retaining original and historical elements became the theme for the Tarpleys as they began to restore but in ways that held the home’s charm.
“Everything that was there we retained,” Carol said. “It was restored or updated in the ’70s when they had taken out the old carpet and things like that. We’ve not done anything structurally, except the upstairs bathrooms. It’s cute. We made a shower out of corrugated tin.”
Carol’s father’s hobby was in furniture making so many of the furnishings in the house were his craftsmanship.
“I never would have been able to afford things as nice as he made them,” Carol said. “Him having made them makes it even more special.”
Aside from her father’s furniture, Carol has a passion for collecting antique items as well.
“There are a whole lot of things I collect from antiques, ironstone, vintage garden items, milk glass, dishes, a lot of things,” she said. “It’s a hobby of mine. Well it was before the coronavirus.”
The Tarpleys look forward to many more years of tending to the house and maintaining it as part of the historical section of Dadeville.