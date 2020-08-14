Alexander City councilmember Bobby Tapley has earned the prestigious professional designation of Certified Municipal Official (CMO) Emeritus, a highly regarded honor awarded to officials who have excelled beyond the requirements of the basic and advanced CMO programs through the Alabama League of Municpalities.
To achieve this third level of the Alabama League of Municipalities’ CMO training program, a municipal official must earn the designation of Certified Municipal Official by completing 40 training credit hours conducted or endorsed by the League followed by an additional 40 training hours to receive an advanced certification. Attaining CMO Emeritus entails a minimum of 120 credit hours of Continuing CMO Education plus 15 points. Points can be earned by serving on and attending meetings for a League Policy Committee; attending the League’s Annual Convention, Municipal Legislative Advocacy Session and the Municipal Leadership Institute; and by attending the Congress of Cities and the Congressional City Conference for the National League of Cities.
Tapley is a member of the sixth graduating class of the CMO Emeritus level and will be recognized for his accomplishments during graduation ceremonies held in Montgomery in October.
The certified training program for elected municipal officials was created in 1994 by the Alabama League of Municipalities, under the direction of its executive committee to provide a specific curriculum cycle for municipal officials. Until that time, no formal training had been offered for elected officials. The executive committee instituted a series of one-day continuing education programs designed for mayors and councilmembers who voluntarily wished to receive formal training in municipal government. In 1998, the executive committee approved a series of training courses to be applied toward advanced certification and the CMO Emeritus designation was approved in 2015.
Because of his attendance at statewide and regional educational conferences, Tapley has received formal classroom training in subjects such as council meeting procedures, parliamentary procedure, the Open Meetings Act, public records, ordinance drafting, conflicts of interest, the State Ethics Law, duties of the mayor and council, tort liability, the competitive bid law, zoning and planning, annexation, municipal regulatory powers, municipal revenues and expenditures, personnel actions and leadership development.
“Alabama’s municipalities are the foundation of our state’s economy,” ALM executive director Greg Cochran said in a press release. “Vibrant communities depend on knowledgeable, engaged leadership — which is exactly what the CMO program encourages through training on the finer points of municipal government. Earning the Certified Municipal Official (CMO) Emeritus distinction further showcases the commitment of these graduates to better informed, more effective municipal officials.”