The Tallapoosee Historical Museum may be closed indefinitely due to the pandemic, but its building does not sit vacant.
The Dadeville Beautification Board has been taking advantage of this time to update the interior and exterior with funding generously donated by resident Bill Ponder.
The historical museum said in a Facebook update “Even though we are remaining closed as a precaution, that doesn't mean we aren't getting things done.”
Tallapoosee Historical Museum, owned by the Tallapoosee Historical Society, houses artifacts and information from across Tallapoosa County and operates through public donations and volunteer work. The site has been temporarily closed since the pandemic.
Updates are headed by Dadeville Beautification Board president Mickey Forbus alongside a group of volunteers.
Locals can expect the project to be done by Christmas at the latest, but “hopefully in the next few weeks,” according to Forbus.
“We should have it all done by the time the historical society opens up (after) COVID,” Forbus said.
Updates include a rework of the building’s century-old loading dock.
“We are finished with the stone work and the concrete work and we are looking to get some antique wrought iron fencing from an old house in Alex City,” Forbus said.
The fencing will form a safety railing around the dock to keep the building up to code.
Other works include new stair railings inside, gutters and a new window cut into the original shuttered windows to add natural light to the back storeroom.
“We are trying to use the monies donated to us so our donators can see their dollars at work on Tallapoosa County's historical museum,” the museum Facebook page said. “Any donations to help with these expensive projects can be mailed to our secretary, Sharon Gaither (at) 151 Pearson Circle Dadeville, AL 36853 and made out to Tallapoosa County Museum.”
Donations to Tallapoosee Historical Society allow the museum to remain free to the public.
“We are really proud of the work that’s been done and we are proud of our museum,” the society’s secretary treasurer Sharon Gaither said.
Also on the Dadeville Beautification Board agenda is an update of the town’s planters. These will be completed by Dadeville’s Christmas Open House, Forbus said.