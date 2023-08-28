beta club
After winning the District of Distinction Award, superintendent Ray Porter, left, presented a plaque to the Dadeville High School Beta program sponsor Renatta Rives.

 Submitted / The Record

The Tallapoosa County School system recently won a major award. 

