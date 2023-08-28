The Tallapoosa County School system recently won a major award.
featured
Tallapoosa Schools win Beta Club district of distinction
Tags
Abigail Murphy
Multimedia Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Alexander City, AL
Right Now
81°
- Humidity: 78%
- Feels Like: 88°
- Heat Index: 88°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 81°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:15:48 AM
- Sunset: 07:13:46 PM
- Dew Point: 74°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Rain likely. High 87F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Cloudy with showers. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Tomorrow
Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following county, Tallapoosa. * WHEN...Until 530 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 218 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Dadeville, Camp Hill, Jacksons' Gap, Still Waters Resort, Eastern Lake Martin, Southern Lake Martin, Northern Lake Martin, Susannah Crossing, Maxwell Gunter Recreation Area, Blue Creek Marina, Dare Park, Eagle Creek, Horseshoe Bend National Military Park, Horseshoe Bend, Reeltown and Yates Reservoir. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
Weather Alert
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TALLAPOOSA COUNTY... At 215 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Still Waters Resort, or 10 miles northeast of Tallassee, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Martin Dam, Liberty City, Southern Lake Martin, Still Waters Resort, Blue Creek Marina, Reeltown and Yates Reservoir. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TALLAPOOSA COUNTY... At 215 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dadeville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Dadeville, Camp Hill, Jacksons' Gap, Waverly, Eastern Lake Martin, Southern Lake Martin, Northern Lake Martin, Susannah Crossing, Eagle Creek, Maxwell Gunter Recreation Area, Horseshoe Bend and Horseshoe Bend National Military Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Elmore, northwestern Lee, Macon, Tallapoosa, southwestern Chambers, northeastern Montgomery and southeastern Coosa Counties through 230 PM CDT... At 131 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kowaliga Bridge to near Victoryland. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Auburn, Alexander City, Tuskegee, Tallassee, Dadeville, Camp Hill, Notasulga, Milstead, Eclectic, Jacksons' Gap, Shorter, Franklin, Waverly, Martin Dam, Lake Tuskegee, Tuskegee National Forest, Waugh, Trammel Crossroads, Liverpool and Liberty City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Loading
Online Poll
Fan's Choice Player of the Week
Vote now for who you think should be this week's Fan's Choice Player of the Week.
You voted:
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.