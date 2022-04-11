The Tallapoosa County Board of Education has voted to transfer the school district’s sixth grade instruction to Dadeville High School, relocating the grade-level from its current location at Dadeville Elementary School.
The Board of Education voted to approve the recommendation from Superintendent Ray Porter Monday night, following his ongoing conversations with administrators and faculty at the two schools.
“I think next year, we need to move Dadeville sixth grade to the high school building. Reasons are as follows: standards are set based on K-5, 6-8 and 9-12 so we will have a true middle school over there,” Porter said.
Porter went on to explain that he hopes the change in instruction will address several issues, firstly of which is maintaining educational standards between grade-levels.
“For around the past five or six years, [Dadeville High School Principal] Chris Hand, and I have discussed the disjunction between sixth graders and seventh graders. And since they're in that same standards band, which is middle-school standards, it will allow them to better prepare sixth grade students for seventh grade and eighth grade math,” Porter said.
Porter added that another benefit of the middle-school grade classes being in closer proximity is lower maturity gaps between students.
“Socially, sixth graders are not what sixth graders used to be. Children are just maturing much more quickly than I have in the past. There's a maturity gap that didn't exist for elementary students so that will need to be addressed as well,” he said.
Lastly, the reorganization will alleviate long-term overcrowding at the elementary school, which according to Porter has become a problem as the school attempts to balance classroom instruction for multiple grade-level classes.
“There is zero room in that elementary school, and the high school has at least three empty classrooms that would accommodate the sixth grade without adjustment,” Porter said.
He also noted that the proposed middle-school section would have its own dedicated wing of the building, providing a healthy separation between the middle and high school grade-levels.
Porter said he anticipates mixed reactions from the Dadeville community regarding the transition, but emphasized the long-term academic benefits of the restructuring.
“There's not a real justifiable reason why we wouldn't do that. Both the elementary and high school administration are very supportive of it, but I realize that we will get some backlash,” Porter said. “But It’s something that we're doing countywide because we want students at each campus to have the same advantages,” Porter explained.
The recommendation will now go to the Alabama Department of Education for final approval and if approved, the transition would likely go into effect during the 2022-23 school year.