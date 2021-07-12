Many have boated, fished and swam the waters of Lake Martin. The lake is a favorite vacation escape and home for many.
But what about the Tallapoosa River that feeds the lake? Even for locals it is a lost treasure that provides attractions many thought were hours away. Chuck Browne retired to the lake to own and manage Off the Beaten Path, an outfitter providing kayaks and canoes and guide service to those wanting to float the three sections of the Tallapoosa River in area and area creeks.
“I’ve got groups who have been living on the lake for years and didn’t realize this was here,” Browne said. “They didn’t realize the river could be floated and see Class I and Class 2 rapids, have the chance to see bald eagles and other wildlife such as river otters and ducks.”
There are also the Cahaba lilies found on the Tallapoosa River in shoals between Horseshoe Bend National Military Park and Jay Bird Creek. The lilies are usually in bloom between Mothers Day and Fathers Day.
Tallapoosa County Tourism director Sandra Fuller promotes the area to outsiders so tax revenues flow in via hotels and restaurants and like Browne, has heard the same comments from locals about the Tallapoosa River.
“I have heard from so many people who haven’t done it,” Fuller said. “They live in our community and have never paddled that river. Some don’t know that it was there. Even though you have things in front of people consistently, it’s just like, ‘Why, I didn’t know.’”
Browne said the Tallapoosa River is best floated in the three sections in the Harold Banks Canoe Trail either Bibby’s Ferry to Germany’s Ferry; Germany’s Ferry to Horseshoe Bend; and Horseshoe Bend to Jay Bird Creek at the top of Lake Martin.
“All three sections are navigable almost daily,” Browne said. “The power company is consistent about releasing water from the Harris dam.”
Browne said the water release makes each different. The first two sections are longer, flat floats and the put-in at Bibby’s Ferry is difficult to find off of a dirt road. The middle section allows paddlers to experience the bend in the river at the Horseshoe Bend National Military park.
Browne said to float the upper most part of the Harold Banks Canone Trail and even above it to contact Alabama Power’s Land Management office to obtain permits.
“The section from Wadley can be broken into two,” Browne said. “It is a section of river that can be done in a long day paddle but when broken in two, with permission you can camp on an island. It makes for two easy days of paddling.”
Browne said the put-in at Highway 49 in Wadley is private property and requires permission but there is also access from Alabama Power a little further upstream.
Creeks in the area such as Hatchett Creek, Hillabee Creek and the Saugahatchee can also be floated but Browne urges caution.
“There is no release of water on the creeks,” Browne said. “I have seen water on them off up into the woods after a rain and other times they are almost dry. So they can be dangerous and other times you will be dragging your boat. Either way on the creeks it’s not like you can decide today you are going to go down Hillabee in two weeks. You just don’t know what the water is going to be like.”
Fuller said floating the creeks and Tallapoosa River is making the area recognized for outdoor activities beyond Lake Martin.
“It’s great the river is bringing more awareness to what our community has available in our back door,” Fuller said. “There is a lot of potential for locals to see what else the area has to offer.”