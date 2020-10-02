Tallapoosa Publishers staff recently welcomed a new face as Jacob Holmes joined the team as design editor Thursday.
Holmes was born and raised in Prattville and graduated from Victory Baptist School in 2012. He then moved to Troy, earning his bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Troy University in 2016.
As the last requirement to finish his degree, Holmes began an internship with The Messenger newspaper in Troy and was hired on as a general news reporter in August 2016. By January 2018, Holmes had been promoted to news editor at The Messenger, writing articles and editing papers daily.
"We are thrilled to have Jacob on the team," managing editor Santana Wood said. "He brings a lot of experience in several different areas and we're excited to have a fresh face in the newsroom. Jacob is going to be a vital part of our team moving forward."
After nearly four years writing more than 1,000 stories, Holmes said he is excited for the new challenge of shifting into a role focused primarily on design.
“I’ve always been fascinated with creating,” Holmes said. “As a kid, I constantly had a sketchbook with me. As I got older, I shifted toward writing but that love for designing never left.”
Holmes doesn’t intend to stay behind a computer screen all the time though.
“Coming from a smaller town like Troy, Alexander City already feels like home,” Holmes said. “I am excited to get to know the community and tell their stories.”
In his free time, Holmes enjoys watching movies and traveling with his wife, Madi. He also enjoys filmmaking and creative writing and exploring the outdoors.
"If you see Jacob around town or get a call from him on a story, make him feel welcome," Wood said. "He's going to be working hard to get to know everybody, learn about the area and get settled in. I know he's going to like this special community we are so lucky to call home."
Holmes can be contacted at jacob.holmes@alexcityoutlook.com or 256-414-3179.