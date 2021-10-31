Tallapoosa Publisher Welcomes New Managing Editor Oct 31, 2021 Oct 31, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Kaitlin Fleming is the new Managing Editor at Tallapoosa Publishers. She will oversee the Alex City Outlook, Dadeville Record, Tallassee Tribune and Wetumpka Herald. Kaitlin Fleming is new to Alexander City, but not new tonewspapers.Fleming, the new managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc.,may only be 25 years old, but she has worked hard to get where she is.She began her career in newspapers in 2015 as an intern for TheMessenger in Gadsden, AL.“I was raised in Attalla and spent a lot of time in Gadsden, so Ialready knew the community,” said Fleming. “I loved my first taste ofjournalism and could not get enough.”Later, she worked as a reporter, photographer, paginator,magazine co-editor, website manager and more.In 2019 she was hired by The Anniston Star as a copy editor andpaginator, eventually serving as the managing editor of the weeklyNews Journal and also as the assistant news editor for The Star.“I learned as much as I could from everyone with whom Iworked,” said Fleming.Fleming is eager to get to know more about the community shehas joined.“I’m excited to be a part of this growing and dynamic community.If what I have experienced my first week is a preview of my life here, Iwill be immensely happy. I can’t wait to meet people and learn moreabout this fascinating area.”Fleming is looking forward to working with the team at TheOutlook and serving her new community.“I am very fortunate to be a part of the incredibly talented teamat The Outlook,” said Fleming. “I look forward to working with them tocontinue producing content that reflects life in this vital community.”Steve Baker, President and Publisher of TPI Publications, owner ofthe Alexander City Outlook, expressed his excitement at having Flemingjoin the staff.“We are very fortunate to have someone as bright and energeticas Kaitlin to lead our staff as we move forward in re-making the way weengage with our community,” said Baker. “We are evolving from beinga community newspaper into a communications company, reaching ouraudience on many different formats. We need someone who iscommitted to continuing our evolution and leading our award-winningstaff in this transition.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kaitlin Fleming Community Journalism Newspapers Publishing Work Steve Baker Alexander City Anniston Newspaper Star Managing Editor Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE SIGN UP HERE FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 52° Fair Humidity: 97% Feels Like: 52° Heat Index: 52° Wind: 0 mph Wind Chill: 52° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 07:01:17 AM Sunset: 05:53:12 PM Dew Point: 51° Visibility: 10 mi Today Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High 71F. Winds light and variable. UpcomingRadar7 Day Online Poll Should ALDOT add a traffic light at the Winn Dixie intersection? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back