Tallapoosa County residents Micki and Matthew Knox recognized the booming health and nutrition drink business in surrounding areas and realized there was a void locally for the same products.
As a result, the decided to open Tallapoosa Nutrition at 222 W. Cusetta St. in downtown Dadeville and offer healthy shakes and teas. Its grand opening will be Friday.
“People from here have been driving to the Auburn and Opelika area just to get these drinks,” Micki Knox said. “We noticed that and we knew there was a calling. It was time to happen.”
And the feedback to support that claim has been evident.
“We’ve had really good feedback so far,” Knox said. “It kind of scared me. I just kind of wasn’t expecting it to go like that when we did our Facebook post, so I’m really excited and nervous but anxious to get started.”
Knox always had a dream to open a milkshake shop but never considered the healthier route until this opportunity presented itself.
“The nutritional side has been part of it for about four or five months,” she said.
The storefront offers all liquid products including healthy meal replacement-type shakes, loaded teas that provide energy and metabolism boost and beauty drinks with collagen and biotin.
“We also will have — but we don’t yet — the rebuild shakes for people who work out,” Knox said.
The building where Tallapoosa Nutrition is located needed some cosmetic conversion work but no major renovations.
“We had to change the flooring, changed ceiling tiles, built a bar, did lots of cleaning,” Knox said. “We have a couple seating areas but nothing major. We have a little nook with a bench and I kind of envision after-school kids or people visiting the library to come sit and do work.”
To start out, Tallapoosa Nutrition will be open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, all dependent on traffic and interest.
“I was there (Wednesday) morning at 6:30 and there was not a lot of traffic but I’m hoping when teachers and businesses realize we’re there. They’ll stop in before work,” Knox said. “The 6 p.m. (closing) will honestly depend on the flow.”
Knox said her family chose this location due to the rapid growth of Dadeville along with convenience to her full-time job at Dr. George Hardy’s dentist office in Alexander City.
Knox’s daughter Marlee will mostly be managing the day-to-day operations.
Tallapoosa Nutrition will hold a ribbon cutting Sept. 18 with the Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber and Knox said she is looking forward to filling a need in the community.
For additional information, call Tallapoosa Nutrition at 256-373-3026 or visit the Tallapoosa Nutrition LLC Facebook page.