Tallapoosa County Board of Education member Matilda Woodyard-Hamilton has been elected to represent District 4 in the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB), the association announced this week.
Woodyard-Hamilton, who represents Camp Hill for Tallapoosa County Schools, will succeed Mary Hooks of Macon County's school board as AASB director for District 4. The east Alabama district represents the interests of school boards in Bullock, Chambers, Clay Coosa, Elmore, Lee, Macon, Randolph, Russell and Tallapoosa counties, and the city school boards of Alexander City, Auburn, Lanett, Opelika, Phenix City, Pike Road, Roanoke and Tallassee.
According to Woodyard-Hamilton, Hooks was one of the people who encouraged her to put herself forward for the position.
"I'm appreciative that people have shown faith in me for me to represent them," Woodyard-Hamilton said of the election result, which she found out earlier this month.
Woodyard-Hamilton was elected from a pool of four nominees, including Gail Holley of Lannett, Joey Holley of Elmore County and Clare Weil of Montgomery County, with votes cast by each District 4 school board.
The longtime Tallapoosa County board member has been involved in AASB for the past decade as secretary of the Black caucus and a member of the executive board. In October, Woodyard Hamilton was one of five in the state to be recognized in AASB's All-State school board.
"You make us proud each and every day," deputy superintendent Casey Davis said at the time. "We appreciate your hard work for the children of Tallapoosa County."
The AASB also installed Lauderdale County school board member Ronnie Owens as the association’s new president during the closing session of the 2021 AASB Annual Convention in Birmingham on Dec. 4.
Owenswill serve a one-year term at the helm of the association serving all of Alabama’s public K-12 school board members and public local school boards. Those school boards provide leadership that impacts the lives of the state’s nearly 750,000 public schoolchildren.
"Ronnie has been an extremely dedicated, thoughtful member of the association," AASB executive director Sally Smith said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to have him as our new president, and we know he’ll do an outstanding job advocating for public education and making the best decisions for Alabama’s schoolchildren."
Owens steps into the position most recently held by Shannon Cauley of the Baldwin County school board. Cauley will remain on the AASB board as immediate past president.
Hooks was installed as the association’s new president-elect. Additionally, several new directors were sworn in to begin two-year terms on AASB’s 14-member board of directors, along with a new state board of education liaison who will serve a one-year term.
In addition to Woodyard-Hamiltonas District 4 director, Scott Suttleof the St. Clair County Board of Education is the new District 6 director. Dr. Tonya Chestnut, District 5 state board of education representative, was installed as AASB's new state board of education liaison.
AASB also welcomed back two directors — District 2 director Shelia Dortch of Wilcox County, who now begins her second term on the board, and District 8 director Jimmy Dobbs of Morgan County, who now begins his first full term on the board after having been appointed to serve the remaining balance of the term vacated when Owens was installed as president-elect.
"This dynamic group of leaders offers a wealth of knowledge, experience and demonstrated leadership to the association," Smith said. "We look forward to the contributions each of them will make in helping to guide AASB and advance the association's strategic goals."
AASB has nine districts representing geographical areas of the state. The district directors, along with AASB’s officers, govern the association’s activities.