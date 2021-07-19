Tallapoosa County has one of the fastest-growing COVID-19 caseloads in the state with 23 new cases per 10,000 residents in the past two weeks.
As of Friday, Tallapoosa County had the highest population-adjusted case rate in the state with just over 100 new cases since July 1, according to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) data. On average, seven Tallapoosa County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 each day in the past 14 days.
As of Monday, the county is still among the worst in the state for new cases per 10,000 residents, despite not having updated its COVID-19 case count since Friday. Only seven counties have worse case rates, all in southern Alabama, with Baldwin County at the highest averaging 31 new cases per 10,000 residents in the past 14 days.
Statewide, 469 Alabamians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a nearly three-fold increase in the space of one month. According to an Alabama Hospital Association survey earlier this month, 94% of the state's COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
As of July 1, on average, five out of six ICU beds at Alexander City's Russell Medical Center have been occupied at any given time. Lake Martin Community Hospital does not have an intensive care unit.
Meanwhile Alabama's COVID-19 vaccination rate remains the lowest in the nation with only 33.7% of Alabamians fully vaccinated. Nationwide, 48.6% of Americans are fully vaccinated, including nearly 60% of adults.