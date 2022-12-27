The Tallapoosa County Young Farmers received a prestigious award earlier this month.
According to Steven Blackmon with the Alabama Farmers Federation (AFF), the chapter was named an Outstanding County Committee during the AFF annual meeting during December 4-5.
Blackmon is the area four organization director for the AFF and a member of the local chapter. He described the achievement as monumental considering that the honor is only awarded to the top 20 percent of young farmers committees in the state of Alabama.
“Anytime you're recognized in the top 20 percent of anything throughout the Alabama Farmers Federation, and the organization as a whole, it's a huge honor,” Blackmon said. “Just the fact that the group, even though they're small in number, were still able to do a significant amount.”
As the area four organization director, Blackmon serves farmers throughout seven counties, and noted that young farmer chapters serve the role of connecting communities with their local farmers and the agricultural industry at large.
“They put a name and a face to the farmers in the community because there is such a large disconnect between your average consumer and your average farmer,” Blackmon said.
Blackmon travels across much of Alabama helping farmers in counties such as Chambers Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega and Tallapoosa. Within Tallapoosa County, Blackmon described the county’s young farmer chapter as a growing organization that has received strong support from area local industry leaders.
“We've got a smaller group right now, but we're looking to grow it,” he said. “I'm part of it. I live in Tallapoosa County, and they could not do what they do without the support of the Tallapoosa County Farmers Federation, county president Jacob Hodnett and the county board as a whole and those members investing into the next generation of farmers.”
Blackmon praised the support and explained that the investment benefits the greater community through both the local agricultural industry and community outreach.
“It's important for that older generation to invest in us as young farmers and invest in people who are the next generation who will continue the legacy of farming and feeding the world,” he said.
According to Blackmon, the Tallapoosa County Young Farmers chapter has utilized their passion and organizational support to accomplish several community outreach initiatives, with county’s youth ranging from 18 to 35 years-old helping locals through either charitable causes or agricultural projects.
It is that community dedication which Blackmon said earned his chapter the statewide award.
“We've kind of done a little bit of everything over the past year in order to get this award. We went and did birthday bags for DHR where we went and bought all the things that were needed for a birthday for a child, just anything to help whoever the foster parent is or the foster family,” he said. “We had done work at the girls ranch and did some volunteer opportunities to help them grow their ag programs. This is a group very entrenched in community involvement, and trying to further the education of the general public.”