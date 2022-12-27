Tallapoosa County Young Farmers chapter

Members of The Tallapoosa County Young Farmers accepted a plaque for a top title in the state at the AFF annual meeting during December 4-5. 

 Submitted / The Outlook

The Tallapoosa County Young Farmers received a prestigious award earlier this month. 

