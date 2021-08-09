Fiscal year 2022 budget is under way for the Tallapoosa County Commission.
While no action has been taken by the commission, it learned work has been underway to provide a budget for approval by the beginning of the new fiscal year Oct. 1.
“We sent our requests to department heads and elected officials in June requesting we get them back by the end of July,” county administrator Blake Beck told the commission at its Monday meeting. “We got them back now and are beginning to look at them.”
Beck gave no numbers to the commission but did give commissioners an idea of what to expect.
“There is nothing earth shattering in there but they are definitely chomping at the bit to get some resources and things going in their respective areas,” Beck said. “We will be looking at that over the next month.”
The commission approved last month working with the Association of County Commissions of Alabama to make sure it spends federal relief funds from the American Recovery Plan (ARP) appropriately. The commission hasn’t approved any spending but the association wants to get ideas on its Investing in Alabama Counties (IAC).
“They are asking we send back a collated, single document,” Beck said. “They are not necessarily wanting budgets or specific projects but trying to get a general idea as to what the commission feels are the needs of the county and how we could use these funds to address those needs as it relates to the ongoing pandemic.”
Commissioner George Carleton was absent from Monday’s meeting.
In other action the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the July 12 meeting
• Approved warrants and purchase orders
• Approved the fiscal year 2022 county transportation plan
• Approved Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) leave for an employee
• Approved a Lounge Retail Liquor Class I license for Martins Sports Bar at the location of the former Col. Tom’s
• Approved the reappointment of Tommy Bramblett, Jane Milton and Mary Louise Wyckoff to the Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources Board
• Approved the sale of a used sheriff’s department patrol vehicle to the Town of New Site for $2,500
• Approved the reappointment of commissioner T.C. Coley to the Association of County Commissions of Alabama legislative committee
• Was reminded the courthouse will be closed Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day
• Approved seeking bids for a new server for the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13.