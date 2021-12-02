Sandra Fuller's efforts as Tallapoosa County tourism director have gotten the attention of Gov. Kay Ivey.
Fuller has been leading the efforts of the Tallapoosa County Commission to promote the area’s natural resources and activities to tourists and will now help guide a state course of study. Ivey appointed Fuller to the ‘Hospitality and Tourism Committee.’ The committee is part of the Alabama State Department of Education course of study review for career and technical education. But Fuller’s input started more than a year ago through committees on the matter of developing skills for the hospitality industry during the formative years of education.
“I’ve been speaking with education professionals at our area high schools, especially with a hospitality curriculum about what they are doing,” Fuller said. “I’ve also been in conversations with those in the hospitality industry about the skills they seek in employees.”
Fuller previously worked at the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance. Fuller now recruits tourists to the area and previously helped recruit industry to the area but said the two are similar in their needs.
“It’s all about workforce development regardless of what segment they will be working in,” Fuller said.
Mary Katherine Pittman of the governor’s office believes Fuller’s experience will bring wisdom developed through experience to the committee.
“Our goal in the governor’s office is to recruit individuals who can provide insight into bridging our education system to the workforce and we believe [Fuller] can do just that,” Pittman said.
Fuller’s appointment is as a representative of Alabama’s Third Congressional District to the committee for a year long term with multiple meetings in Montgomery each month.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
