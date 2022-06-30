Tallapoosa County is showing its red, white and blue pride this week with a host of July 4th festivities beginning later this week.
The celebration will kick off with two events on July 1 atRussell Crossroads where residents can participate in ‘Friday On The Green’ and as well as family activities at Naturalist Cabin.
As part of ‘Friday On The Green’, community members can enjoy time with family, friends and live music from 6:30-8:30 p.m. along the Town Green at Russell Crossroads.
Meanwhile, at the Naturalist Cabin, Russell Forest representatives will be hosting a wildlife presentation with a showcase of many animals and an insight into their local habitats Naturalist Marianne will also be on hand to interpret the animal displays and discuss the myths surrounding Tallapoosa County’s wildlife.
The First Baptist Church Dadeville is also joining in on the celebration and will be hosting its third community movie night of the summer on July 1at 7 p.m.
Forrest Jones, the church’s family pastor, added that the film festival will feature the movie Over the Hedge shown under the stars.
“Each month we turn the field behind the church into the biggest movie theater Dadeville has ever seen, complete with a 33-foot screen,” Jones said.
The free event is more than just a movie, with a party beginning at 7 p.m. This month the pre-movie entertainment will include the band 5 Mile Brass performing live and the first 100 kids in attendance will receive a movie themed gift.
The four-day patriotic weekend will feature everything from a campsite decorating contest to parades. Among the most anticipated events include parades at Wind Creek State Park and a boat parade at Chuck's Marina on July 2.
The 18th Annual Celebrate Freedom concert will follow on July 3 at Benjamin Russell High School.
Headlining the concert will be musical artist Colton Dixon, with special guest GFM (Griffith Family Music) and comedian Mickey Bell. The music festival will end with a firework display.
The weekend will conclude with fireworks again on July 4 at the AMP at Lake Martin, which will hold a July 4th concert and firework show.