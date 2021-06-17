Questions still abound but Tallapoosa County should still see a windfall of funds from the American Recovery Plan.
The second COVID-19 stimulus package from the federal government will deliver approximately $7.8 million to Tallapoosa County to help with broad issues. But like most government funding, there are always caveats. The description of how the funds can be spent is broad and federal funding requires timely audits.
The Tallapoosa County Commission has some ideas of how it would like to spend the funds. County administrator Blake Beck said the language from in the document is long and can be difficult to understand.
“There are 151 pages of guidance from the treasury of what we can do with this new money,” Beck said. “My initial assessment is it will be tough to do some of the things you want to do and others we can do without much difficulty.”
Beck said the Alabama County Commission Association (ACCA) is offering its services to help counties. At first ACCA was wanting 8% of the first $7 million and then 6% on funds above the initial $7 million to help navigate the spending.
“After meeting with county folks (across the state) and getting feedback, they have reduced that to 6% and 4% respectively,” Beck said. “It makes our amount go from about $600,000 to $450,000. They have also extended the deadline for determining whether or not you want to participate until July 16.”
While costly, using the ACCA can help the county avoid trouble over the spending with federal government.
“I think likely at our July meeting I will be recommending we do participate,” Beck said. “Some counties have said they are going to participate. I think we are going to be in the crowd as we navigate trying to spend this money. I believe it will be in our best interest to participate in the ACCA program just simply because the accumulation of resources there will keep us out of trouble, two, three, four, five years from now.”
Counties are audited by the state and the state’s auditing process could present other challenges to accepting and spending the new federal money. Most counties do not currently receive enough federal funding to necessitate the auditing standards, but if Tallapoosa County accepts the funds, it will likely need to change auditing procedures.
“What makes that significant is your audit has to be completed and issued by June 30 following the fiscal year,” Beck said. “Ours hasn’t been and most counties have not been completed on that time line. It will be interesting to see how the examiners meet that timeline. That will add 40 to 50 audits that they have not had to do for 10 to 15 years.”
Beck said the documents from the federal government are interesting in other ways too.
“The first 100 pages is the Treasury’s interpretation,” Beck said. “The next 20 to 30 pages are parts of the law. The law is not that hard. They are trying to say everything and nothing at times.
The last 20 pages is what happens if you do something you aren’t supposed to do.”
Some commissioners said they were for working with the ACCA program because of the multitude of details in the documents.
“Those 20 pages is why I will say we need to go with ACCA,” commissioner John McKelvey said.
But commissioners were also upset with the apparent money grab of ACCA.
“It’s only because we pay them annually (already),” commissioner T.C. Coley said. “I’m a little concerned because it almost feels like a money gouge. It’s like oh here is a one time chance, we are going to gouge you even though you pay us already.
“This leaves a bad taste in my mouth. We already are involved with the liability fund and things that allowed them to buy the old (Business Council of Alabama) building. This is going to be a bigger chunk of cash. I find this ridiculous considering we pay them every year. These are high fees.”
Beck and the other commissioners don’t disagree with Coley on the idea of ACCA taking advantage of the situation. But there is little alternative to protect the county if it doesn’t go along with ACCA
“I don’t think we would be in a position to go it alone effectively,” Beck said.
The funds can be used to do a lot of things, but because Tallapoosa County didn’t see the economic ramifications during the COVID-19 pandemic other parts of the country saw, it will not be allowed to spend the funds in some areas.
“Ventilation improvements in a congregant application is approved,” Beck said. “I think that can be HVAC type stuff as long as it includes HEPA level filtering; any payroll of an employee dedicated to responding to COVID, that is nothing new there; data technology addressing programs covering COVID-19.
“There is a lot of emphasis on education in here and enhanced services for child welfare.”
Beck said there are limitations on infrastructure in Tallapoosa County, mainly roads because the measure looks at overall revenue. The limits on infrastructure are not so limited in other areas.
“The clearly allowable infrastructure is sewer and water,” Beck said. “The language is pretty broad, just has to be an improvement. It just has to be add sewer and water to those who don’t have it or improve a failing system.”
“Also broadband, again it's pretty broad. You can enter into projects that get folks broadband that don’t have it.”
Beck said the rules of spending could change as it moves forward but the funds would likely need to be programmed or approved by Dec. 21, 2024.
“This is an interim guidance,” Beck said. “This will change as we go along in the next weeks, months and years.”