Dean Pyles is known for his 44 world championship titles in martial arts and as a tactical combative instructor for the Special Forces but after years of competing he decided to use his skills for a greater good.
After much praying and reflecting, Pyles felt a strong pull to write a movie about bullying and “The Coward” came to fruition in a matter of hours while on a kayak.
Pyles never considered himself even a writer, let alone a playwright, but when he sent his idea to a movie producer, he was stunned at the response.
“They instantly called me back that day and said, ‘You wrote this? This is amazing. You need to turn it into a film,’” Pyles said. “Every peg and person was just laid out perfectly. My main focus is for this to touch lives for anyone whose been bullied or has obstacles to overcome. It’s been a blessing.”
Billy Newman, Pyles’ friend and martial arts student, thought his hometown Alexander City would be the perfect fit for filming and Pyles couldn’t be happier with the selection.
“The Coward” is a film about a young boy who learns to fight and puts a bully in the hospital. He vows to never fight again but stands up to small-town bullies and the community stands with him. It will begin filming in downtown Alexander City and locations in Dadeville starting in July.
“We’re full steam ahead, getting everything ready and finalized,” Pyles said. “Actors are training and working on dialogue and we’re ready to make a good presence on the screen.”
Nearly all 20 cast members for the film are professionally trained in martial arts and most are world champions and Hall of Fame inductees.
“In Hollywood they don’t like to hire martial artists in movies and those that make it aren’t that good or can’t act,” Pyles said. “But in this instance, martial artists train very hard to become black belts and world champions and are dedicated to put that kind of training and focus into martial arts so I have them put that same focus into acting.
“These guys have really blown everyone’s minds when it comes to acting like they’ve been doing it for years. We literally chose some of these people over A-list (Screen Actors Guild) actors and they’re doing good. So if I can give them a chance then I’m going to do that because Hollywood is hard to break into.”
This decision coincides with the message of “The Coward” regarding overcoming obstacles in life.
“We want to show people if they have a dream, keep following it and do the right things and those can come true with some perseverance,” Pyles said. “No matter what obstacles there are in life, they can overcome and endure.”
Pyles filmed around Tallapoosa County a SAG short film, “The Coward Home for the Holidays” in late 2019 to get funding for the full-length movie and to find an executive producer to pick up the project.
“Already a guy decided off seeing clips of what we filmed that he wanted to produce it,” Pyles said. “And it snowballed from there. We’ve got a lot of steam behind us and the movie is trending. We’re really excited and want to live up to that expectation.”
Newman became the official location scout for the film after securing the perfect backdrop of Tallapoosa County for the entirety of filming.
“I go through the script and calendar and find the best locations for each scene,” Newman said. “The main character Dean and myself are close friends and have been from rock bottom to the top. He tells me what he wants and I already know his vision.”
While the scene locations and dates haven’t been announced, Newman said many Alex City residents will play as extras. Pyles said some film locations may be leaked to encourage a crowd but for the most part, the equipment picks up noises too easily to warrant observers.
“It will probably get out and that’s fine to have some people being there and watching will be great,” Pyles said. “We just have to make sure it doesn’t get to be too much. Some of the scenes, we can let those get out and people are able to watch but our cameras and microphones are top of the line and pick up noises like you wouldn’t believe. If the sound guys pick up too much noise, we would have to re-shoot and that costs the executive producers a lot of money.”
Pyles will play the main character in the film and Newman, who plays the doctor, was an independent practitioner for the military.
Cast members have been rehearsing via Zoom and training for their physical scenes. Filming should take about a month and cast and crew from around the country will stay in Tallapoosa County for its entirety.
“I was telling Billy I needed to find a place that was very beautiful for people to see but also that had that small-town vibe where you would believe a bully in a small town could go unchallenged,” Pyles said. “He sent some pictures so I came and he showed me around. I thought, ‘Yes, something about this is God saying, ‘Yup. This is what you need to do.’ It’s like everything has fallen in place.’”
Pyles hopes this is a symbiotic relationship and the community will benefit from the exposure of the film.
“Some films will have you sign nondisclosures to not advertise your business and tourism but we decided if people let us use their stuff and the town has been so open, let people use the fact that we’re there to advertise and promote the area,” Pyles said. “I believe in giving back and helping each other. There is positivity to come from it.”