The Tallapoosa Board of Education will be providing meals to children 18 and younger through the United States Department of Agriculture Summer Feeding Program from June 1 through June 30.
Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be served until all food is gone. Participants pick up both a breakfast and lunch beginning at 9 a.m.
Dadeville will not be serving this year, as the lunchroom is in the midst of renovations. Reeltown High School and Horseshoe Bend School will still be serving drive-thru meals due to COVID-19. Participants must stay in their vehicles and meals will be brought to the car.
Tallapoosa County Board of Education stopped the feeding program after April 10 due to the large number of positive coronavirus cases in Tallapoosa County. To supplement that program, Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center has been providing one week’s worth of meals to families in need.