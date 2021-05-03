Tallapoosa County Emergency Management (EMA) will open shelters in Dadeville, New Site, Daviston and Tallasee Tuesday due to the inclement weather forecast.
According to the latest National Weather Service forecast, the northern half of Alabama is at an enhanced risk for severe storms Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the possibility of tornadoes, 70 mph winds and quarter-sized hail.
The Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville will be open as usual from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will stay open for shelter past 5 p.m. until the threat passes.
See below for a full list of shelters and "safer places":
• Tallapoosa County Courthouse — 125 N Broadnax St, Dadeville, AL 32853
• Daviston Community Safe Room/FEMA Shelter — 22932 Hwy 22 E, Daviston, AL 36256
• New Site Fire Station basement — 12791 AL Hwy 22, New Site, AL 36256
• Tallassee Community Safe Room/FEMA Shelter — 3 Freeman Avenue, Tallassee, AL 36078