Tallapoosa County Emergency Management (EMA) will open storm shelters in Dadeville, New Site, Daviston and Tallassee Saturday due to the inclement weather forecast.
According to the latest National Weather Service forecast, Tallapoosa County is at an enhanced risk for severe storms Saturday from 12 to 9 p.m., with the possibility of tornadoes, 70 mph and golf ball-sized hail.
The southern half of Tallapoosa County is also at a slight risk for severe storms Saturday morning from 6 to 9 a.m.
See below for a full list of shelters and "safer places":
• Tallapoosa County Courthouse — 125 N Broadnax St, Dadeville, AL 32853
• Daviston Community Safe Room/FEMA Shelter — 22932 Hwy 22 E, Daviston, AL 36256
• New Site Fire Station basement — 12791 AL Hwy 22, New Site, AL 36256
• Tallassee Community Safe Room/FEMA Shelter — 3 Freeman Avenue, Tallassee, AL 36078