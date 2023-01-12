Jan. 12, 2023 NWS forecast

The Lake Martin area could see severe storms beginning Thursday afternoon. 

Tallapoosa County’s storm shelters opened Thursday in a measure of precaution as the tri-county area of Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore County potentially face severe weather. 

