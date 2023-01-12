Tallapoosa County’s storm shelters opened Thursday in a measure of precaution as the tri-county area of Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore County potentially face severe weather.
According to a National Weather Service forecast, severe storms could travel across Alabama throughout today with Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa County at risk for
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an enhanced risk for all of Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore County,which represents a 3 out of 5 on the agency’s severe weather threat level.
Current potential weather threats for Tallapoosa County include damaging winds up to 70 mph, quarter-size hail and possibly tornadoes.
Tallapoosa County officials are remaining cautious and have opened four shelters throughout the county to the public as a preemptive safety measure, according to a statement the Tallapoosa County EMA released Thursday.
The Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville will be open today as a safer place to shelter.
In addition, both the basement of the New Site Fire Department and the FEMA safe rooms in Daviston andTallassee are also now open for a safer place to shelter.
Jason Moran, director of the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, encouraged all residents to stay up to date on weather alerts as storms continue.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...All of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
