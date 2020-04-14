A few downed trees and minor damage is all storm lines could manage in Tallapoosa County Sunday night.
The National Weather Service predicted a potential for long-track tornadoes and high winds. While residents in western and northern Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia suffered great loss, even death, Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Jason Moran said the county was spared.
“All things considered, we had what I consider minor damage,” Moran said.
Moran said a mobile home off Herren Street in Dadeville was damaged as a result of a pine tree falling into it and the roof of a Stillwaters’ home was damaged by the storm.
A home on O Street in Alexander City saw a pine tree fall across its porch at about 4 a.m. as a line of storms passed through.
Both Alexander City and Tallapoosa County saw power outages and trees down.
Alexander City director of public works Gerard Brewer said most of the downed trees occurred on private property.
“We couldn’t touch those,” Brewer said. “We did have two down in the street, one on Laurel Street and on Airport Drive. We cleared those (Sunday) night.”
One car was lost in an accident during the Sunday storm. It was travelling on Coley Creek Road, hit a guardrail and telephone pole before landing in Coley Creek. The driver received bumps and bruises but her dog passed away. Recovery crews from Smith Towing and TowboatUS removed the car from the water Monday morning after the weather passed.
Alexander City and Tallapoosa County officials decided to open its public shelters Saturday. Moran said 21 people took shelter in the Tallapoosa County Courthouse Sunday night while 11 took shelter in Alexander City City Hall.
While nominal damage during a storm is good, Moran said another good thing happened this weekend.
“More than 150 people signed up for Tallapoosa Alert between Saturday and Sunday,” Moran said. “That’s an impressive number and I will keep encouraging people to sign up. It’s a great way to receive weather notifications.”