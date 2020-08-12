The Tallapoosa County Commission is expecting an increase in property tax collections for next fiscal year without an increase to ad valorem taxes.
Tallapoosa County revenue commissioner Eva Middlebrooks said the abstract for ad valorem tax is increasing by 4%. At Monday’s meeting, Middlebrooks told the commission at its meeting Monday, her office had compiled the new abstract and the county will be collecting ad valorem taxes on $901,706,010 assessed value of property in Tallapoosa County.
“There are 279 new parcels and 187 new structures in the county,” Middlebrooks said. “Most of those are on the lake.”
Middlebrooks said $25,219,799.36 is expected to be collected, an increase of $984,481.19.
“About $700,000 is from new building and the remaining is from an increase in property value,” Middlebrooks said.
Middlebrooks said the assessed value of property is determined by taking either 10, 20 or 30% of the property’s appraised value. The 30% category is reserved for utilities.
A building belonging to Tallapoosa County on North Broadnax in Dadeville housed the Tallapoosa County location of the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) since the 1970s. With DHR in a new building on Highway 49, the commission is hoping someone will purchase the property. The commission approved seeking bids for the building and property Monday.
“Maybe we can get a business to buy it,” commissioner John McKelvey said. “It would be great.”
A roof was recently installed on the building after sustaining damage by straight-line winds in the April 19 storm. The commission passed a resolution so it could reject all offers if the bid was too low.
Project Zeb could come to fruition in Tallapoosa County. Following a 20-minute executive session to discuss economic development, the commission passed resolutions authorizing the commission chair to negotiate an economic development deal and execute the documents for the project. The commission did not discuss the project or the deal in an open meeting.
More than $900,000 was approved to be spent on county roads next year. County engineer David Moore said the county would receive an estimated $500,000 in Rebuild Alabama funding and more than $400,000 in federal funding. The commission approved a plan to spend the money to improve roads in commission Districts 2, 3 and 4. Roads to see improvements are Elkahatchee, Germany’s Ferry, Gammil’s Store and South Tallassee roads. Road improvements would be done in commission Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5 the following year.
In other action the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Was reminded the Tallapoosa County courthouses would be closed Sept. 7 for Labor Day
• Approved employee leave under the Family Medical Leave Act
• Approved a bid for an ATV for the sheriff’s department
• Approved a final plat for Phase 4 of The Willows
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 11.