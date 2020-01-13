The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing senior, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Judy Jackson Kennebrew, 65, is a black female who may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgement, according to ALEA.
ALEA said Kennebrew was possibly wearing gray or black dress slacks and was last seen in the area of Jackson Lane in Tallassee around 6 p.m. on Jan. 8.
Kennebrew is 5-foot-3 and weighs around 170 pounds.
Kennebrew has a small scar on the bridge of her nose, a square scar on her upper right thigh and a burn/skin graft on top of her right hand.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kennebrew, please contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264 or call 911.