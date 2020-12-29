As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the area, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office has closed to the public. But just because the offices are closed to the public does not mean there is no law enforcement in Tallapoosa County.
“We are continuing to do our normal duties,” Tallapoosa County sheriff Jimmy Abbett said. “We are still responding to calls and emergencies.”
Abbett said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many in the county recently and this is a necessary step to attempt to prevent it from getting in the sheriff’s department.
“It’s an extra precaution due to the increasing number of positive cases in the county,” Abbett said.
The Alexander City Police Department has had its doors closed to the public for months as a way to prevent the coronavirus from affecting its ranks.
Abbett said the restrictions at the offices of sheriff will be reevaluated Feb. 1. Residents are asked to call 256-825-4264 to contact the sheriff’s office for assistance or information. For emergencies, residents need to dial 911.