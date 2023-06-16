The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office last month honored two staff members for their brave actions during the April 15 mass shooting.
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett and chief deputy Fred White recognized Hanna Adcock and Rachel Davis with the county’s 911 dispatch during an award ceremony on May 18.
White, who has served with the sheriff’s office since 1998, nominated each for a Lifesaver award for their quick response during the minutes and hours following the tragedy.
“Those awards were because of their coolness under pressure,” White said. “When the 911 calls started flooding in, they were able to get everyone where they needed to be. I think we had around 167 calls come in so the stress they were under was just unbelievable.”
The two dispatchers aided the response by directing emergency ambulance services as well as law enforcement agencies to the scene of the shooting.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“The situation was all-hands on deck. We had nine other agencies that assisted us that night,” White said. “From Opelika, Auburn to state troopers, a bunch of folks came from everywhere trying to help, and they (Adcock and Davis) had to disseminate and decipher all of our communications over the radio.”
In White’s opinion, the two supported getting help where it was needed and in the process saved multiple lives.
“These are a great group of guys and gals that work here, and we couldn't do the job that we do without everyone working in their role and their capacity here. I'm very proud of our department,” he said.
Adcock and Davis have served with the Sheriff’s Office for approximately one and four years, respectively.