From left to right: Sheriff Jimmy Abbett and communications supervisor Kim Cotney when they presented Rachel Davis and Hanna Adcock their Lifesaver awards in May. The two received the award for helping save lives during the April 15 mass shooting. 

 Submitted / The Outlook

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office last month honored two staff members for their brave actions during the April 15 mass shooting. 

Hanna Adcock, left, and Rachel Davis pose with their medals and Lifesaver awards. 

