The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department said area residents are getting calls seeking money to take care of an arrest warrant.
“This a scam,” Tallapoosa County Sheriff Lt. Bill Hough said. “They are calling and telling people they have a warrant they need to take care of immediately or they will be arrested.”
Hough said the scammers are seeking Green Dot cards and other forms of payment.
“They want you to pay over the phone,” Hough said. “If you don’t have it, they suggest going somewhere like Walmart where the cards can be purchased.”
Hough said scammers are leaving messages as well.
“When you call the number back and get their message board, it even sounds like it’s real,” Hough said. “It says, ‘This is the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department. If this is an emergency hang up and dial 911.’ This is along with other prompts.”
Hough said the number likely being used is 256-269-4255 but scammers could be using other numbers.
Hough said the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department would never ask for arrest warrants to be taken care of over the phone.
“If there is a warrant for you, we will come pick you up,” Hough said. “We never take payments for fines over the phone.”