The Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Wednesday morning robbery.
Store 19 on County Road 34 at the intersection of Highway 49 south of Dadeville was robbed at gunpoint Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said in a release .
“Approximately 1:13 a.m. the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call reporting a robbery at Store 19,” Abbett said in the release. “Tallapoosa County deputies and the Dadeville Police Department responded along with investigators from the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department.”
Abbett said an individual trying to hide his identity entered the store.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that a male wearing dark pants and a hoodie, white gloves and his face completely covered entered the store armed with what appeared to be a pistol grip type shotgun,” Abbett said. “An undisclosed amount of money was reported taken. No one was physically harmed during the incident.”
Abbett said law enforcement is seeking information about the incident. He said anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264, the Secret Witness Hotline at 256-827-2035, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), 911 or any local law enforcement agency.
Abbett said the incident is still under investigation.