Tallapoosa County is opening up designated shelters and safe rooms in preparation for severe weather Wednesday, including possible long-track tornadoes, 80 mph winds and hail the size of tennis balls, according to the National Weather Service.
Daviston Community Safe Room, New Site Fire Station basement and Tallassee Community Safe Room are already open. Dadeville Courthouse and Alexander City City Hall will open at 6 p.m Wednesday. Shelters close 6 a.m. Thursday or when the threat passes.
Those seeking shelter are advised to bring their own food, water, pillows/blankets and medications.
Alex City City Hall will allow pets in crates. All other locations prohibit pets except with the exception of service animals.
See below for addresses and other information:
• Dadeville Courthouse — 125 N Broadnax St, Dadeville, AL 32853 (open 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday)
• Daviston Community Safe Room/FEMA Shelter — 22932 Hwy 22 E, Daviston, AL 36256 (open now)
• New Site Fire Station basement — 12791 AL Hwy 22, New Site, AL 36256 (open now)
• Alexander City City Hall — 4 Court Square, Alexander City, AL 35010 (open 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday)
• Tallassee Community Safe Room - Open Now, 3 Freeman Avenue, Tallassee, AL 36078