Tallapoosa County’s storm shelters are set to open Tuesday night with the Lake Martin area at marginal to slight risk for severe weather going into Wednesday morning.
The severe storms are forecast to weaken as they make their way to Tallapoosa County, but county officials are remaining cautious due to several aggravating weather factors.
Jason Moran, director of the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, said shelters would open due to the wind threat, overnight timing of the storms and the weather’s current trajectory toward Tallapoosa and Coosa counties.
"Please be weather aware. Have multiple reliable ways to receive your weather information," Moran said in an email.
The Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville will serve as a safer place to shelter beginning at 10 p.m. tonight. Residents are advised to enter the building through the handicap entrance.
Alexander City residents should call the police dispatch center at 256-234-3421 for instructions on a safer place to shelter.
The storm threat for the Lake Martin area is expected to begin around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), and is expected to end between 2-6 a.m. Wednesday as the storm moves further east.
Area threats include damaging winds up to 60 mph, quarter-sized hail and a possible tornado, according to the NWS.
Three other shelters are open in Tallapoosa County:
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...All of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Through 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and some trees may be uprooted due
wet soil conditions, resulting in power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
