NWS Dec. 14, 2022 weather advisory

The Lake Martin area could see severe storms from 2 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Thursday with damaging winds up to 60 mph.

 Submitted / The Outlook

Tallapoosa County’s storm shelters are set to open Wednesday night with the Lake Martin area at marginal to slight risk for severe weather going into Thursday morning.

