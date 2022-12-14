Tallapoosa County’s storm shelters are set to open Wednesday night with the Lake Martin area at marginal to slight risk for severe weather going into Thursday morning.
According to a National Weather Service forecast, severe storms could travel across Alabama throughout today with Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa County under a severe weather threat.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a marginal risk for the majority of Tallapoosa and Coosa County and a slight risk for southwest portions of Tallapoosa and Coosa County. Elmore County has now been upgraded to a slight risk.
Current weather threats for a majority of Tallapoosa County include damaging winds up to 60 mph. Some areas to the south and west could also see tornadoes. According to the NWS report, heavy rain and possible flash flooding are likely to occur this afternoon and evening for parts of Central Alabama with Elmore County under a flood watch.
Even with the tri-county area at lesser risk, Tallapoosa County officials are remaining cautious, three shelters throughout the county will open to the public as a safety measure
The Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville will serve as a safer place to shelter beginning at 6 p.m. tonight.
In addition, both the basement of the New Site Fire Department and the FEMA safe room in Daviston is are also now open for a safer place to shelter, according to the statement the Tallapoosa County EMA released.
Jason Moran, director of the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, encouraged all residents to stay up to date on weather alerts as storms continue.
