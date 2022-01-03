As of 11:15 a.m. Monday, the drive-thru COVID-19 testing line at Russell Medical Center exceeded 60 vehicles, wrapping around the urgent care center on three sides and nearly spilling into Elkahatchee Road.
One in 100 Tallapoosa County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Christmas, with the county recording new cases at the fastest rate since the coronavirus pandemic began.
From Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, the most recent week of Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) data, 402 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tallapoosa County. The omicron variant has wasted no time in beating the delta variant's previous record, vaulting the average daily caseload to 57 new cases per day as of Saturday, up from 12 the previous week.
Tallapoosa County has hit a new peak not just in average daily caseload, but absolute daily caseload. Eighty residents tested positive Dec. 28, surpassing the county's Aug. 30 record by four patients.
Just under one in five COVID-19 tests are coming back positive in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH, despite a statewide positivity rate of 36.4 percent.
But where cases have exploded, hospitalizations are rising at a much slower rate. As of Tuesday, 994 Alabamians were in the hospital with COVID-19, the highest in three months but less than one-third of the previous peak.
"The omicron variant continues to spread, and vaccination is the best way to protect health and reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our communities," ADPH said in a statement last week.