Tallapoosa County saw a major spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases since Sunday morning as it is just below the triple-digit mark as of Sunday night.
There are now 99 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Tallapoosa County, which is an increase of 30 since Sunday morning's report, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health as of 8:15 p.m. Sunday.
Additionally, Coosa County now has 18 confirmed cases — an increase of three.
Of Alabama's 67 counties, Tallapoosa County is tied with Marshall County for the ninth-most confirmed cases in the state, following behind Jefferson County at 597, Mobile County at 454, Lee County at 236, Shelby County at 213, Chambers County at 200, Madison County at 187, Montgomery County at 120 and Tuscaloosa County at 119.
Across the state, ADPH is reporting there are now 3,583 confirmed cases which is an increase of 213 since Sunday morning.
Over in Elmore County, two additional confirmed cases have been documented as there are now 33 positive cases of the coronavirus.
Four Tallapoosa County residents have been reported to have died while having COVID-19 while two have been confirmed to have died from the illness, according to ADPH. There have been no reported deaths in Elmore or Coosa counties.
As of last week, the ADPH has been reporting two categories for death numbers with one being reported deaths and one being confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in "Deaths From This Illness." Reported death totals are cumulative and will never decrease.
A total of 20,605 people have been tested, according to ADPH, with 154 tested in Tallapoosa County, 29 tested in Coosa County and 409 tested in Elmore County. These numbers have not changed since Friday.
According to the ADPH, there have been 437 hospitalizations since March 13.
The ADPH lists 93 reported deaths, including 61 who have died where the confirmed cause of death was the coronavirus.
See all counties and their in-depth information according to ADPH as of 8:15 p.m. Sunday night below:
Autauga County:
19 confirmed cases
158 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Baldwin County:
71 confirmed cases
789 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Barbour County:
10 confirmed cases
56 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Bibb County:
16 confirmed cases
149 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Blount County:
13 confirmed cases
106 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Bullock County:
4 confirmed cases
23 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Butler County:
7 confirmed cases
56 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Calhoun County:
60 confirmed cases
237 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Chambers County:
200 confirmed cases
267 total tests
8 reported deaths
8 died from illness
Cherokee County:
9 confirmed cases
65 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Chilton County:
30 confirmed cases
149 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Choctaw County:
10 confirmed cases
35 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Clarke County:
19 confirmed cases
121 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Clay County:
14 confirmed cases
66 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Cleburne County:
12 confirmed cases
30 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Coffee County:
32 confirmed cases
107 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Colbert County:
9 confirmed cases
239 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Conecuh County:
5 confirmed cases
45 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Coosa County:
18 confirmed cases
29 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Covington County:
13 confirmed cases
94 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Crenshaw County:
3 confirmed cases
79 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Cullman County:
39 confirmed cases
222 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Dale County:
8 confirmed cases
101 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Dallas County:
14 confirmed cases
109 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
DeKalb County:
26 confirmed cases
207 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Elmore County:
33 confirmed cases
409 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Escambia County:
8 confirmed cases
136 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Etowah County:
77 confirmed cases
404 total tests
7 reported deaths
6 died from illness
Fayette County:
4 confirmed cases
101 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Franklin County:
10 confirmed cases
144 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Geneva County:
1 confirmed cases
49 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Greene County:
17 confirmed cases
44 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Hale County:
15 confirmed cases
81 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Henry County:
11 confirmed cases
55 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Houston County:
44 confirmed cases
287 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Jackson County:
25 confirmed cases
154 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Jefferson County:
597 confirmed cases
4,422 total tests
15 reported deaths
8 died from illness
Lamar County:
8 confirmed cases
61 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lauderdale County:
21 confirmed cases
441 total tests
4 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Lawrence County:
8 confirmed cases
137 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lee County:
236 confirmed cases
628 total tests
8 reported deaths
6 died from illness
Limestone County:
37 confirmed cases
485 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lowndes County:
14 confirmed cases
48 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Macon County:
14 confirmed cases
44 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Madison County:
187 confirmed cases
1,084 total tests
3 reported deaths
3 died from illness
Marengo County:
21 confirmed cases
143 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Marion County:
52 confirmed cases
159 total tests
3 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Marshall County:
99 confirmed cases
365 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Mobile County:
454 confirmed cases
1,631 total tests
15 reported deaths
9 died from illness
Monroe County:
6 confirmed cases
70 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Montgomery County:
120 confirmed cases
692 total tests
4 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Morgan County:
39 confirmed cases
345 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Perry County:
6 confirmed cases
47 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Pickens County:
22 confirmed cases
107 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Pike County:
20 confirmed cases
187 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Randolph County:
36 confirmed cases
57 total tests
4 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Russell County:
24 confirmed cases
101 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Shelby County:
213 confirmed cases
1,095 total tests
5 reported deaths
5 died from illness
St. Clair County:
42 confirmed cases
281 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Sumter County:
20 confirmed cases
49 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Talladega County:
34 confirmed cases
289 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Tallapoosa County:
99 confirmed cases
154 total tests
4 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Tuscaloosa County:
119 confirmed cases
1,609 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Walker County:
83 confirmed cases
278 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Washington County:
12 confirmed cases
42 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Wilcox County:
30 confirmed cases
72 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Winston County:
4 confirmed cases
79 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness