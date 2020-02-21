Everyone might want to ask The Black Crowes for lottery numbers.
Their song “Oh the Rain” was released in 2013 and some could argue it told of the great winter rains of 2020 in Tallapoosa County.
“Oh the rain, ’lotta rain, ’lotta rain done fell on me,” the lyrics read. With the exception of mentioning Tallapoosa County, The Black Crowes got everything correct.
More than 24.4 inches of rain has fallen in Alexander City since the New Year and 14.4 inches since Feb. 5 when the latest rain spell started, according to Bobby Tapley. All that rain has caused issues with the sewer system in Alexander City and especially with county roads.
Tallapoosa County road engineer David Moore said unpaved county roads in the northern part of the county are the worst.
“Most unpaved roads are impassable at the moment because of water over the road or culverts washed out,” Moore said. “Much of the county has had 10 or more inches of rain so far this month. The rain event late Tuesday and early Wednesday in parts of northern Tallapoosa County and over into Clay and Chambers counties really flooded things. More than 5 inches of rain has fallen since Tuesday in some areas.”
Tapley said from Monday to Wednesday, Alexander City received 4.2 inches of rain.
Moore said as the rainwater swells over creek banks on its way to the Tallapoosa River it creates issues for the clay roads and the culverts under them.
“It will start to back up on the (upstream) side and then go over the top of the road,” Moore said. “It will start to wash on the (downstream) side causing the cave ins of the culverts.”
Moore said rain has forced the closure of Champion Patterson and Old Dutch roads. Valley Grove Road was closed but was repaired to one lane.
“On the unpaved roads, there really isn’t much we can do outside of some gravel and sand until it dries up,” Moore said. “All of the closed roads but Valley Grove do not directly impact homes, bus or mail routes. We put a temporary fix in for Valley Grove but it is down to one lane.”
Moore cautioned against crossing water that is coming across the road because of the uncertainties underneath and the speed the water travels.
Moore said crews are riding roads to try to determine if others are in need of repair but in the meantime, he said he has made unbudgeted purchase to get ready when things dry out some.
“I made a pipe salesman happy (Wednesday),” Moore said. “I ordered $30,000 in culverts. There will still be gravel and rip rap to go with it.”
Moore said the county will do its best to keep roads passable but the county will have to address the budget.
“We have been lucky the last few years in that we haven’t had major flooding,” Moore said. “This will be somewhat significant.”
Alexander City public works director Gerard Brewer said the rain has created some minor issues with the sewage system.
“We have a few small spills but nothing major,” Brewer said. “Nothing like some of the other sewer systems in the state.”
Brewer said a lot of rainwater can strain a sewer system because the water can leach into the pipes and forcing sewage to leak out if the pipes can’t handle the added load.
In 2014 Alexander City faced a major road repair after 3.5 inches of rain fell in two hours washed out a culvert under Trussell Road causing it to collapse.
Tapley said this February is the wettest month he has seen in a while.
“The wettest months I can remember are from 2017,” Tapley said. “In February of that year we had 13.4 inches and in June we had 13.7 inches.”
The National Weather Service has predicted Tallapoosa County will see sunshine for the next few days but the rain returns Sunday evening into Monday just like the chorus of The Black Crowes song, “Oh the rain.”