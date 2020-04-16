With an additional 11 cases added to its count since Wednesday morning, Tallapoosa County remains as one of the highest confirmed COVID-19 case rates per capita in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Tallapoosa County was listed as the second highest at a rate of 369.1 per 100,000 persons. This per capita rate allows a county-by-county comparison as if each population was the same.
Tallapoosa County is behind only Chambers County which has a case rate per 100,000 of 703.7.
Tallapoosa County currently has 160 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which is an increase of 11 since Thursday morning's report. Coosa County still has 20 confirmed cases and Elmore County added four cases, now at 54.
Coosa County's confirmed case rate per 100,000 remains at 187.6 while Elmore County's is 66.5.
According to ADPH, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state are now at 4,404, which is an increase of 155 since Thursday morning.
ADPH also states Tallapoosa County has had seven reported deaths and four of those have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Coosa County has one death confirmed to have been from the coronavirus. Elmore County still has zero reported deaths at this time.
As of last week, the ADPH has been reporting two categories for death numbers with one being reported deaths and one being confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in "Deaths From This Illness." Reported death totals are cumulative and will never decrease.
Death demographics, which are updated daily according to ADPH, show the majority of people who die from the coronavirus are 65 or older (73.2%), male (59.8%), not Hispanic or Latino (86.6%) and black (53.7%).
Across the state, there are 137 reported deaths and 82 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus. There have been 553 hospitalizations across the state since March 13.
Since March 13, there have been 227 patients in intensive care units and 137 on a ventilator. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 216 employees and 255 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In the medical field, 686 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctor's offices have tested postive.
Case demographics show the majority of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus have been 19 to 62 years old, not Hispanic or Latino and female. Forty-seven percent have been white, 37.87% have been black, 12.08% unknown, 0.95% Asian and 2.09% have been an other race.
Statewide, the ADPH is reporting 36,363 total tested. In Tallapoosa County, there have been 478 tests counted by the Alabama Department of Public Health, 58 in Coosa County and 709 in Elmore County. These numbers have not changed since Thursday morning.
See all counties and their in-depth information according to ADPH as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday below:
Autauga County:
25 confirmed cases
358 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Baldwin County:
102 confirmed cases
1,245 total tests
2 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Barbour County:
14 confirmed cases
142 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Bibb County:
24 confirmed cases
229 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Blount County:
18 confirmed cases
202 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Bullock County:
8 confirmed cases
53 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Butler County:
11 confirmed cases
95 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Calhoun County:
63 confirmed cases
567 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Chambers County:
234 confirmed cases
657 total tests
11 reported deaths
9 died from illness
Cherokee County:
11 confirmed cases
83 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Chilton County:
37 confirmed cases
246 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Choctaw County:
13 confirmed cases
65 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Clarke County:
24 confirmed cases
201 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Clay County:
14 confirmed cases
101 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Cleburne County:
12 confirmed cases
46 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Coffee County:
50 confirmed cases
267 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Colbert County:
13 confirmed cases
379 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Conecuh County:
8 confirmed cases
69 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Coosa County:
20 confirmed cases
58 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Covington County:
19 confirmed cases
199 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Crenshaw County:
5 confirmed cases
142 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Cullman County:
42 confirmed cases
409 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Dale County:
14 confirmed cases
151 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Dallas County:
21 confirmed cases
230 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
DeKalb County:
32 confirmed cases
288 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Elmore County:
54 confirmed cases
709 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Escambia County:
12 confirmed cases
207 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Etowah County:
87 confirmed cases
598 total tests
8 reported deaths
6 died from illness
Fayette County:
4 confirmed cases
150 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Franklin County:
17 confirmed cases
219 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Geneva County:
2 confirmed cases
85 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Greene County:
22 confirmed cases
64 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Hale County:
22 confirmed cases
122 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Henry County:
15 confirmed cases
97 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Houston County:
58 confirmed cases
446 total tests
3 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Jackson County:
32 confirmed cases
215 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Jefferson County:
634 confirmed cases
6,647 total tests
22 reported deaths
14 died from illness
Lamar County:
7 confirmed cases
117 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lauderdale County:
22 confirmed cases
718 total tests
4 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Lawrence County:
8 confirmed cases
185 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lee County:
294 confirmed cases
1,740 total tests
12 reported deaths
8 died from illness
Limestone County:
38 confirmed cases
632 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lowndes County:
25 confirmed cases
80 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Macon County:
24 confirmed cases
128 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Madison County:
198 confirmed cases
2,022 total tests
4 reported deaths
4 died from illness
Marengo County:
24 confirmed cases
251 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Marion County:
60 confirmed cases
433 total tests
4 reported deaths
3 died from illness
Marshall County:
117 confirmed cases
581 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Mobile County:
594 confirmed cases
3,007 total tests
23 reported deaths
12 died from illness
Monroe County:
7 confirmed cases
109 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Montgomery County:
201 confirmed cases
1,553 total tests
5 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Morgan County:
44 confirmed cases
535 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Perry County:
8 confirmed cases
80 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Pickens County:
30 confirmed cases
198 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Pike County:
28 confirmed cases
296 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Randolph County:
47 confirmed cases
137 total tests
4 reported deaths
3 died from illness
Russell County:
35 confirmed cases
235 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
St. Clair County:
49 confirmed cases
456 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Shelby County:
242 confirmed cases
1,701 total tests
7 reported deaths
5 died from illness
Sumter County:
31 confirmed cases
88 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Talladega County:
40 confirmed cases
550 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Tallapoosa County:
160 confirmed cases
478 total tests
7 reported deaths
4 died from illness
Tuscaloosa County:
132 confirmed cases
2,004 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Walker County:
84 confirmed cases
447 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Washington County:
13 confirmed cases
72 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Wilcox County:
40 confirmed cases
117 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Winston County:
9 confirmed cases
216 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness