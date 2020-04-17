Another Tallapoosa County resident has died due to the coronavirus.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there have now been five confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 in Tallapoosa County with a total of seven reported deaths.
Although it didn't see an increase in cases and remains at 160 confirmed cases, Tallapoosa County remains as one of the highest confirmed COVID-19 case rates per capita in the state, according to ADPH.
As of 12:50 p.m. Friday, Tallapoosa County was listed as the second highest at a rate of 396.4 per 100,000 persons. This per capita rate allows a county-by-county comparison as if each population was the same.
Tallapoosa County is behind only Chambers County which has a case rate per 100,000 of 700.7.
Coosa County still has 20 confirmed cases and Elmore County still has 54. Elmore County does now have one reported death, according to ADPH. Coosa County has one death confirmed to have been from the coronavirus.
Coosa County's confirmed case rate per 100,000 remains at 187.6 while Elmore County's is 66.5.
According to ADPH, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state are now at 4,456, which is an increase of 52 since Thursday night.
As of last week, the ADPH has been reporting two categories for death numbers with one being reported deaths and one being confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in "Deaths From This Illness." Reported death totals are cumulative and will never decrease.
Across the state, there are 142 reported deaths and 96 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus. There have been 594 hospitalizations across the state since March 13.
Since March 13, there have been 247 patients in intensive care units and 148 on a ventilator. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 234 employees and 278 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In the medical field, 723 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctor's offices have tested postive.
Statewide, the ADPH is reporting 37,848 total tested. In Tallapoosa County, there have been 519 tests counted by the Alabama Department of Public Health, 60 in Coosa County and 722 in Elmore County.
See all counties and their in-depth information according to ADPH as of 12:50 p.m. Friday below:
Autauga County:
25 confirmed cases
362 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Baldwin County:
102 confirmed cases
1,300 total tests
2 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Barbour County:
14 confirmed cases
147 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Bibb County:
24 confirmed cases
239 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Blount County:
18 confirmed cases
207 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Bullock County:
8 confirmed cases
57 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Butler County:
13 confirmed cases
102 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Calhoun County:
63 confirmed cases
588 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Chambers County:
233 confirmed cases
692 total tests
11 reported deaths
11 died from illness
Cherokee County:
11 confirmed cases
86 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Chilton County:
37 confirmed cases
255 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Choctaw County:
13 confirmed cases
73 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Clarke County:
24 confirmed cases
210 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Clay County:
14 confirmed cases
104 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Cleburne County:
12 confirmed cases
47 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Coffee County:
51 confirmed cases
295 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Colbert County:
13 confirmed cases
398 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Conecuh County:
8 confirmed cases
72 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Coosa County:
20 confirmed cases
60 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Covington County:
19 confirmed cases
207 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Crenshaw County:
5 confirmed cases
163 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Cullman County:
44 confirmed cases
417 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Dale County:
14 confirmed cases
154 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Dallas County:
21 confirmed cases
250 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
DeKalb County:
32 confirmed cases
306 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Elmore County:
54 confirmed cases
722 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Escambia County:
13 confirmed cases
212 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Etowah County:
87 confirmed cases
605 total tests
8 reported deaths
7 died from illness
Fayette County:
4 confirmed cases
153 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Franklin County:
17 confirmed cases
225 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Geneva County:
2 confirmed cases
87 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Greene County:
24 confirmed cases
68 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Hale County:
22 confirmed cases
125 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Henry County:
15 confirmed cases
100 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Houston County:
59 confirmed cases
460 total tests
3 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Jackson County:
32 confirmed cases
225 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Jefferson County:
634 confirmed cases
6,865 total tests
24 reported deaths
14 died from illness
Lamar County:
7 confirmed cases
123 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lauderdale County:
22 confirmed cases
753 total tests
4 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Lawrence County:
8 confirmed cases
192 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lee County:
295 confirmed cases
1,839 total tests
12 reported deaths
10 died from illness
Limestone County:
38 confirmed cases
643 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lowndes County:
25 confirmed cases
85 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Macon County:
24 confirmed cases
169 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Madison County:
203 confirmed cases
2,111 total tests
4 reported deaths
4 died from illness
Marengo County:
24 confirmed cases
251 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Marion County:
60 confirmed cases
451 total tests
4 reported deaths
3 died from illness
Marshall County:
117 confirmed cases
607 total tests
3 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Mobile County:
617 confirmed cases
3,172 total tests
23 reported deaths
16 died from illness
Monroe County:
7 confirmed cases
111 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Montgomery County:
203 confirmed cases
1,610 total tests
5 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Morgan County:
45 confirmed cases
544 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Perry County:
8 confirmed cases
83 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Pickens County:
31 confirmed cases
204 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Pike County:
28 confirmed cases
310 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Randolph County:
47 confirmed cases
143 total tests
4 reported deaths
3 died from illness
Russell County:
35 confirmed cases
263 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
St. Clair County:
50 confirmed cases
472 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Shelby County:
243 confirmed cases
1,776 total tests
7 reported deaths
5 died from illness
Sumter County:
31 confirmed cases
93 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Talladega County:
41 confirmed cases
581 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Tallapoosa County:
160 confirmed cases
519 total tests
7 reported deaths
5 died from illness
Tuscaloosa County:
141 confirmed cases
2,046 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Walker County:
83 confirmed cases
464 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Washington County:
13 confirmed cases
77 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Wilcox County:
40 confirmed cases
117 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Winston County:
9 confirmed cases
211 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness