Tallapoosa County Schools is in the process of launching a new link on its website that provides continuous COVID-19 related information. It will be updated twice weekly and accessible to the public for full transparency on positive cases, close contacts and more.
“I wouldn’t call it a dashboard but it’s the same weekly report, twice per week, that I get,” superintendent Joe Windle said. “We do it in a spreadsheet format, which lists the positives, non-positives, close contacts both possible or confirmed and whether or not the COVID test results have come in.”
The data does not include any names, only the number of people who are quarantined, for how many days and when they come off quarantine.
The school system looked into using an app or creating a dashboard-type process but decided to use the system it already has in place.
“The spreadsheets we update provide all the information that we need as we monitor the situation,” Windle said.
The data will be continuous as well so the public can see firsthand the affected number of students and faculty since Sept. 2 when the first round of COVID-19 tests were done before the start of school. Every entry will be visible from Sept. 2 through present.
“We’ve had a very limited number of students test positive for COVID-19,” Windle said. “Now there have been some with family members that have tested positive and then we have to take appropriate action with whether or not close contacts or contacts that are confirmed and put them in quarantine. But we have had a very limited number in each school of faculty, staff and students to actually test positive.”
Beginning next week, Windle is implementing mandatory testing for faculty every two weeks at Ivy Creek’s Lake Martin Community Hospital.
“In that regards, it’s a win-win for Ivy Creek and for us too because we’re investing in local healthcare here at the community hospital,” Windle said. “The first test we did prior to starting school we did with an out-of-state company and we just felt like once Ivy Creek established its COVID wing, they can do the test and they use a lab in Birmingham that can give us a 48-hour turnaround.”
Windle said as time goes on, he will evaluate the situation and maybe reduce that testing to once a month.
Windle attributes the low numbers of students and faculty falling ill to the updated cleaning and health protocols and the mandated restrictions of mask wearing and social distancing.
“For example, the temperature testing in the mornings, that’s very valuable that we are able to say, ‘Hey, this child has no fever,’” Windle said. “Fever is an indicator of something is wrong, may not be COVID-19, but if they’ve got a fever, normally they are more transmittable with whatever it is they have.”
In this case, students being dropped off by car don’t even exit the vehicle if they have a fever and those riding the bus are immediately sent to an isolation section so they are not among the student population.
Windle hopes to keep this protocol in place next year as well as others.
“Limiting access to buildings has proven to be a godsend really,” he said. “We don’t have people wandering around the buildings all day, coming off the streets, up and down the hallways that have no appointments. It’s not only improved efficiency in management but it’s a health improvement issue as well. We control access to our buildings.”
Cleaning and sanitization processes are much more effective and stronger too, and Windle hopes the schools will maintain the current method going forward.
“We’ve completely redone and re-tooled not only the processes for cleaning and the protocols for cleaning but we’ve completely redone our chemical list and purchased all the different machines we need to put those in our classrooms and our buildings,” he said. “We’ve done from basically chopping wood with an axe to now we’re using chainsaws. We’ve got riding machines that clean our hallways, backpack machines we use for sanitizing classrooms. In one afternoon, one person can sanitize a classroom in two minutes.”
Additional tools include handheld foggers for buses before and after their routes.
“I think we’ll see less affected this flu season because of the way we clean and sanitize now versus the way we did in the past,” Windle said. “We’re almost like a hospital now. We’ve learned some good things that we can clean better, sanitize better, and monitor the health of our students and workforce better. Why not keep those things in place?”
In terms of masks and social distancing, Windle does not know what the future holds but it would be a discussion for down the road. In the meantime, he’s learned many implemented procedures due to COVID-19 actually have added benefits regardless of the pandemic.
“Even after this pandemic is gone it’s better for our workforce, more healthy and safe for our students,” Windle said.
Windle did admit he wasn’t sure how long school would actually remain open when the school year started but he’s feeling confident now things will continue to run smoothly.
“When we opened school, I don’t think anyone knew if we’d be open a week, a month,” he said. “But I really believe that we are going to be open through the semester and we’ll sue the holidays to sanitize and clean and come back for the second semester. I really feel much more confident now than I did on Aug. 31.”
Windle is a strong advocate for bricks and mortar education and is glad things are working out to allow students to remain in school as best as possible.
“We all know we can do in-school, face-to-face instruction much better than we can do virtual instruction; there is no contest there,” Windle said. “And the kids we serve, they need to be in school, need socialization, need to be fed at least tow meals a day; they need to be around other kids and learning to get along.”
Windle also attributes the later start date, which provided extra time for learning and planning, as well as the schools’ initial plan to the success of its case numbers.
“We had a good plan to open schools and we had time to put that plan together,” Windle said. “But it’s only as good as those who execute it. All the work happens in the schools and they’ve done a tremendous job implementing a countywide plan.”
With 2,900 students in Tallapoosa County Schools, Windle thinks he and his staff have taken the proper steps for reopening schools.
“But we’ve seen, we can do this,” he said. “If we do the right thing, the right way using the right protocols, we can do this.”