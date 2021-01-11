Horseshoe Bend School and Dadeville elementary and high schools will have one day of virtual learning Friday for teachers and staff to get vaccinated at nearby Lake Martin Community Hospital, superintendent Ray Porter said Monday.
All other Tallapoosa County Schools employees, including Reeltown elementary and high school staff as well as Tallapoosa County Board of Education members, are to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as well on Thursday. Reeltown elementary and high schools have already implemented virtual learning through Friday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and exposures leaving the schools short-staffed.
Just more than 200 staff members have already registered interest in receiving the vaccine this week, deputy superintendent Casey Davis said.
Vaccinations will not be mandatory for Tallapoosa County Schools employees, Porter said.