Dadeville Elementary undergoes active shooter drill

Members of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department clear a hallway at Dadeville Elementary School as part of a active shooter drill. 

 File / The Outlook

Thousands of students in Tallapoosa County will return to classes this week, and schools are preparing for a disaster many hope to never face — an active shooter emergency.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you