Thousands of students in Tallapoosa County will return to classes this week, and schools are preparing for a disaster many hope to never face — an active shooter emergency.
Tallapoosa County Schools will organize safety drills later this month across the school district’s campuses, including for an active shooter scenario.
Superintendent Ray Porter explained that faculty and staff at all four of the district’s schools would participate in the emergency exercises, with a focus on practicing safety procedures.
“We are continuing to have active shooter drills in each school in the county so we can continue to make safety a priority,” Porter said.
The board of education in fact recently approved additional security staff at all four of the school system’s campuses, which will likely be among the staff engaging in the safety exercises.
The school system has had ongoing conversations with both first responders and law enforcement since early summer in preparation for the new school year, with school leaders arranging a police roundtable in June.
School facilities were even opened to law enforcement this summer for training exercises, but administrators wish to also incorporate faculty and students into drills now that classes are just days away.
“Now that we have had a roundtable that involved school administration, we're going to break out by individual school and have law enforcement visit each school in the county for a simulated drill,” Porter said.
According to Porter, the active shooter drills will likely occur sometime after classes begin on August 19.
County schools are also on guard for other threats, including bomb threats after 13 Alabama schools received threats two weeks ago.
“We will have active shooter trainings, bomb threat simulations, and security simulations across the county when the teachers come back later this August,” Porter said.
