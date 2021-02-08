Anyone looking for cheap housing for their multi-family commune is in luck.
Tallapoosa County Schools is auctioning off 28 school buses including seventeen 2011 buses, six 2007 buses, and five 2008 buses beginning Monday.
The school district is also looking to unload three pick-up trucks, a lawn mower and a tire remover.
Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Raymond Porter announced the sealed auction would begin Monday at last week's school board meeting.
"We reserve the right for refusal if the bids are not high enough on those," Porter said at the meeting.