Dadeville's Lake Martin Community Hospital has canceled vaccinations for Tallapoosa County Schools employees this week due to its vaccine shipment being delayed, Superintendent Ray Porter said Friday.
More than 200 Tallapoosa County Schools employees were to be vaccinated on Thursday and Friday, but appointments were canceled Wednesday evening.
"We had confirmation from (Alabama Department of Public Health) that our order had been received and then community hospital called me on Wednesday," Porter said.
Horseshoe Bend School, Dadeville Elementary and Dadeville High School students still stayed home for remote learning Friday, while Reeltown elementary and high schools have been remote for one week now due to a COVID-related staffing shortage. Dadeville and Horseshoe Bend were originally scheduled to be remote to make time for their employees to be vaccinated.
At present, Lake Martin Community Hospital is still working through its first batch of 950 Pfizer vaccines received in December, said resident nurse Ginger Robinson, one of the Ivy Creek Healthcare employees trained to administer COVID-19 vaccines. As such, most of the vaccines currently being administered are the second doses for patients who have already been vaccinated.
Lake Martin Community Hospital is still waiting for its next shipment of Pfizer vaccines, Robinson said Friday.
Porter said employees would be vaccinated at the same time on an upcoming Thursday and Friday once the vaccines arrived.
"That's the only way we can vaccinate in the neighborhood of 200 to 300 people effectively," he said.
Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford and HR director Gail Brasell are also coordinating with Lake Martin Community Hospital to get their employees vaccinated. Vaccinations are tentatively scheduled for next week, Alex City Schools public relations specialist Jessica Sanford said. Alex City Schools is switching to remote learning for two weeks starting Monday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
Vaccinations are optional for both city and county school employees.