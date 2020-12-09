Tallapoosa County’s five schools have been struggling to fill demand for substitute teachers caused by staff members having to quarantine, personnel director Nancy Hatcher told school board members Tuesday.
“Our fill rate is averaging about 60% so we’ve got about 40% of our classes that we don’t have subs for,” Hatcher said at Tallapoosa County Board of Education’s work session.
Hatcher said school administrators have been filling in for the 40% of classes without substitutes.
“(Dadeville Elementary principal) Mr. (Rance) Kirby is subbing I think about every day — he’s helping sub some part of the day,” she said. “It’s tough times right now”
According to Hatcher, the coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating the problem on both sides — teachers exposed to or positive for COVID-19 are required to quarantine, causing more absenteeism, while many substitute teachers are unwilling to risk exposure.
“We have a lot of older subs,” Hatcher said.
She said some of their subs have compromised immune systems or are undergoing chemotherapy.
Hatcher said Tallapoosa County Schools is doing everything it can to advertise the need, down to asking teachers to help promote substitute teacher positions.
“Anybody they know, they’re asking,” she said.
Incoming superintendent Ray Porter, who will be sworn in in January, led the work session Tuesday in current superintendent Joe Windle’s absence. Porter said substitute pay is something he plans on addressing with the board.
“Competition is so keen for subs, we’re going to have to do a pay adjustment at some point,” Porter said.
At present, Tallapoosa County Schools pay $60 a day for substitute teachers, and $51 to sub for a non-certified employee (e.g. support staff). Alexander City Schools pay $100, Porter said, making it harder to attract subs to Tallapoosa County Schools, especially in New Site due to its proximity to Alex City.
“Horseshoe Bend can’t get a sub because they’re going to work in Alex City,” he said.
At present, 10 Tallapoosa County teachers are in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19, district lead nurse Tammy Templeton said.
Board member Michael Carter asked at what point do the schools switch to virtual learning.
“How many teachers do you let be out before you say ‘OK, we’re not doing anybody any good by being here,’” Carter said. “I mean, I want our kids to be in school, but I think it gets to be a problem when you’ve got a principal that’s watching three classes.”
Porter said it would take more than 10 staff members absent across five schools before they’d have to resort to virtual learning.
“I agree with that, and we are not at that point,” Porter said. “We are a long way from ‘Would they be better served at home, in a virtual environment, than they would in the classroom with an underqualified or not a regular (teacher).’ After Christmas, that may be something we have to deal with but we’re not there yet.”
The Tallapoosa County School Board will meet Monday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for its next regular board meeting.