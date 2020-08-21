Tallapoosa County Schools officially has a full slate of teachers hired for the 2020-21 school year as of the special-called Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting Thursday morning.
The board approved the retirement of Horseshoe Bend teacher Tanya Meadows.
“We thank her for her service to the children in Tallapoosa County,” superintendent Joe Windle said. “We wish her the very best in retirement and hope she will continue to interface with Horseshoe Bend School and the school system. She’s been a real pillar of opportunity working with the students.”
The board also approved the hire of two new employees: one to replace Meadows as a HBS English teacher and one at Dadeville Elementary School.
“That levels us out with teachers,” Windle said. “We have one other vacancy at this time and already have interviews scheduled.”
By the end of the day today, the board hopes to fill the open custodian position at HBS.
“We would bring the person in as a sub to go through the training on the new equipment custodians will be using, arranged by Mr. (Dwayne) Johnson,” Windle said. “We will approve that hire on Sept. 14 at the regularly scheduled board meeting. That person will be used as a sub until then.”
Next week, teachers will continue with professional development to prepare for the start of the school year.
“We will train teaching units to then go back and bring their staff up to speed on virtual learning and SchoolsPLP,” Windle said. “There is a lot going on but it’s very exciting.”
While this year will certainly be unusual, Windle said the positivity abounds amongst the school system.
“You’ll see a lot of enthusiasm for getting back with the kids and kids getting back to school, along with educating those who opted for the virtual options in the best way we possible can,” Windle said. “It’s an unusual opening but the same excitement and passion and enthusiasm as if it was a traditional year — but’s it’s certainly anything but traditional.”
The next Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14.