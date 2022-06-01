Tallapoosa County Schools is constructing a new STEM trailer which will serve as a mobile classroom that will incorporate technology-based learning, including virtual reality and computer simulations for both academic and career education.
Administrative leaders at Edward Bell Career Technical Center submitted a design proposal for the new facility to the school’s advisory committee on Thursday, May 26. The school has largely overseen the facility’s development since last fall after receiving two grants for the project.
Alabama State Department of Education awarded a total of $225,000 for the construction of the learning lab as part of an initiative to promote workforce education and training. Among the grants that the school received included a Career and Technical Education Middle School Innovation Grant as well as a larger STEM grant.
Director of Career & Technical Education Fred Ford explained that the career center has attempted to provide career education and training to younger students as the school has traditionally focused on education instruction for middle and high school students.
“We're just trying to do something innovative and that's different. We just wanted to dig in a little deeper because right now you could say that career tech reaches grades 7-12, but we're also trying to reach down further down into the middle school grades, and introduce a younger age to the things we are doing,” Ford said.
STEM education is largely defined as an interdisciplinary approach to learning where academic concepts are coupled with real-world lessons in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The facility will provide this educational approach for middle-school grades in particular, including fifth and sixth grade students, but is expected to be transported to the county’s various school campuses for educational instruction.
The school’s advisory committee, which comprises school, business and county members, will review the design proposal in coming weeks before entering the production stage.
Based on current design layouts, the facility will comprise four compartments focused on STEM careers, virtual reality, welding simulation and 3-D printing.
Ford also specifically noted other modern technology that will be available to students, including several monitors and laptops, smart televisions and a Viewsonic interactive whiteboard.
“We have incorporated aspects of career tech, but we will really be looking at the technology side of things, with students being able to go in and practice and get a good introduction to these things. It's designed to promote STEM education for our middle-school grades and introduce them to various types of careers,” Ford said.
According to Ford, the facility is scheduled to be fully operational in September as the fall academic semester begins.
Superintendent Ray Porter stressed the versatility of the learning lab and the educational benefits the facility will provide as a mobile classroom.
“We will just be able to hook it up and take it to a site and leave it there for a week or two. That will let teachers utilize the trailer, and then we'll move it to another location. So it really is going to create an opportunity for STEM exploration around the county,” Porter said.
The project is expected to transition into the construction phase later this summer.