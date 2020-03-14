After spring break, all Tallapoosa County Schools teachers and staff will report to work March 23, according to a statement from the Tallapoosa County Board of Education.
The school system stated this information overrides any precious messages stating otherwise.
Teachers will meet and plan full implementation of online learning and prepare packets for students.
“Our job is to take care of our students,” the statement said.
Parents will receive notification from their child’s school on how to access lessons or when assignments will be available for pickup.
“Please work with us as we implement this method of instruction for your children,” the statement said. “It will not be a perfect process and adjustments will have to be made as we encounter changes from our government leaders.”
As a reminder, all athletic events, practices and weight lifting end March 17 and will be re-evaluated again in 2 1/2 weeks.
All proms for the county school system that were scheduled during this time have been postponed and might be rescheduled at a later date.
“We apologize for the inconvenience but safety must and will come first,” the statement read.