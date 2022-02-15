Tallapoosa County Schools joins Alexander City Schools in rescinding its mask requirement, effective Tuesday, as COVID-19 cases dwindle county-wide.
"With the decreased number of COVID cases, masks will now become optional in the Tallapoosa County school district," Superintendent Ray Porter said in a statement, adding the school board "will reserve the right to reinstitute mandatory mask requirements should conditions warrant."
The new policy does not apply to buses, where face coverings are still required by federal order on public transportation, including school buses. According to Porter, "This requirement supersedes the facial covering policy of the schools," meaning masks will remain a requirement.
After rescinding it in November, Tallapoosa County Schools had reinstated its mask mandate in January following a surge in COVID-19 cases during the school system's winter break. Both the county and Alexander City school systems went remote for a time in January due to a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the county amid the omicron wave.
As of last week, 20 Tallapoosa County residents were testing positive for COVID-19 each day on average, according to Alabama Department of Public Health data. More than 120 residents were testing positive each day in early January, a rate of about two percent of the entire county catching COVID in one week.