Tallapoosa County Schools will start later than originally planned.
At a school board meeting Tuesday just before noon, the school system approved to delay the start of school until Aug. 31. This will also allow for five professional development days to be inserted into the calendar before school starts so teachers can better prepare for remote and virtual learning.
This decision was based on a recommendation from Alabama State Department of Education superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey. The original start date was Aug. 21.
Athletic competition is still on as scheduled for Tallapoosa County Schools' teams. Read more here.
