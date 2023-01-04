With two bands of severe storms over the last two days, the Tallapoosa County school system has had to adjust school times in response.
Dadeville Elementary School, Dadeville High School, Reeltown High School and Reeltown Elementary School all started at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Casey Davis, Tallapoosa County Board of Education deputy superintendent, said this was due to power outages and trees being down on the roads. Meanwhile Horseshoe Bend School has been canceled for today due to closed roads and power outages at the school.
According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Highway 49 in Horseshoe Bend Park was closed earlier today. The closure was due to power lines being down on the road with Alabama Power working to alleviate the issue. Highway 49 has since reopened with one lane of traffic.
As of 8:40 a.m., Alabama Power had reported 13 active outages with 869 customers affected by power outages in the 35010 zip code area for Alexander City. In the Dadeville area, under the 36853 zip code, 14 active outages were reported with 1,183 customers affected.
Customers are able to report and check their status on an outage through the Alabama Power website.
