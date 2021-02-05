The Tallapoosa County Board of Education is considering raising substitute teacher pay by $15 a day due to difficulty attracting subs amid the pandemic.
Superintendent Raymond Porter said he would make the recommendation at Monday's board meeting after some discussion during the board's work session Thursday.
At present, Tallapoosa County substitute teachers make $60 a day while Alexander City and Tallassee school systems pay $100 a day. Board members pointed out that substitute teachers living in the New Site and Reeltown areas were being outbid by the nearby city schools during a time when substitute teachers are in high demand everywhere due to COVID-related staffing shortages.
"As far as in the Horseshoe Bend area, a lot of subs go to the Alex City area because they can go to our school or they can go to Alex City," board member Linda Daniel, who represents Horseshoe Bend School, said.
Porter agreed to make the recommendation for the board's approval to raise pay from $60 to $75. The board will vote on Monday.
"Even if it was not COVID, that's something we need to think about as a board, to increase that," Porter said. "I can go ahead and put something on paper and make the recommendation if you guys are comfortable with that."
Unmet demand for substitute teachers has been an ongoing topic of discussion during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our fill rate is averaging about 60% so we’ve got about 40% of our classes that we don’t have subs for," personnel director Nancy Hatcher said at a work session in December.
Hatcher said school administrators were having to fill in for the 40% of classes without substitutes.
According to Hatcher, not only is the pandemic increasing demand substitute teachers but narrowing supply — many of the subs are older and are concerned about catching COVID-19 at the schools, she said.
Last month, Reeltown elementary and high schools went remote for two weeks due to a staffing shortage from being teachers being exposed to or testing positive for COVID-19. At one point, 12 Reeltown High School teachers and staff members were COVID-19 positive.
Alexander City Schools are not without their substitute teacher shortage. Last month, Alex City Scbools also went remote for two weeks due to many of its teachers being in quarantine.
Alexander City Middle School parent Joy Johns, a former sub for Alex City Schools, said last month that she still gets calls from the school system asking her to come in.
"They called me eight or nine times even though I have a full-time job," she said. "There (are) not enough hands on deck to take care of the kids."