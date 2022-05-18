Tallapoosa County Schools adopted a new dress code for the district’s schools, with the updated dress requirements particularly tailored toward elementary students.
The board of education approved the proposed policy change during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 9. Superintendent Ray Porter noted that he feels the enforcement of certain rules is beginning to interfere with schools’ academic performance.
He specifically highlighted the rule requiring tucked shirts and belts for all students K-5.
“We’ve had belts and tucked shirts, but we’re losing academic time sending students to ISS [in-school suspension] for not wearing a belt. I'd much rather see a student sitting in a classroom and not wearing the belt than I had in ISS for only a belt,” Porter said.
Board member Michael Carter then proceeded to raise the issue that the belt enforcement would create the problem of sagging pants.
Following this comment, the board then proceeded to have an extended discussion about the belt requirement.
In response to the concern Porter explained that he would prefer students wear professional attire, but added that schools currently lack the ability to enforce that particular dress code during school hours.
“I understand it very well could. I wish we could say professional dress is required, but that's different in people's minds so we can't just do that. And we could never cover all the areas of a dress code properly,” Porter said.
Board President Carla Talton chimed in as well saying that even with professional dress attire, sagging pants have remained an issue, but recommended a strict dress-requirement nevertheless.
“I never in my tenure saw that rectified the problem. Students who are going to do it will, but the more lenient the dress code, the more violations. It is always contentious with students and the dress code., but you will never convince them that we need one,” Talton said.
Board member Matilda Woodyard-Hamilton also made the point that the board of education has revised the school district's dress-code requirements repeatedly over the last several years, making it difficult to track policy changes.
Porter expressed his hopes that the most recently adopted policy will be in place for a good while, but added changes do still sometimes occur as young people’s fashion choices are constantly evolving.
“So about every two years, we're probably going to have to revisit this and morph it again. This is not going to be permanent, I can assure you because trends change for young people too quickly.” he said.
Deputy Superintendent Casey Davis spoke next and elaborated to the board on other notable revisions as he led the committee for the new policy. Parents, students and TCS faculty also chaired the committee.
Among the other changes included a streamlined list of acceptable clothing items, which Davis explained increased clarity among students and parents.
“In our previous handbook, it was a little more wordy, and some of it was repetitive because you had a section that said items that were acceptable and then items that were not acceptable. So, what we tried to do was blend them into just not acceptable, as opposed to a parent having to read, going back and forth between the two,” Davis said.
The dress code will also now apply to students in the sixth grade and up, which had previously begun in the third grade.
Any apparel that displays obscene words, or references to sexually suggestive remarks, gangs and drug or alcohol use is still prohibited.
Porter concluded the discussion by reiterating his earlier point that the updated dress-code policy pertains to education and academics and added that parents would be receiving a letter on the updated policy.
“I feel every school should have the same policy, because again I don't feel good as an educator having a student in ISS for three days because they don't have a belt,” he said
The policy is expected to go into effect during the 2022-2023 academic school year later this year.
The entire prohibited dress wear for sixth through 12th grades include:
Sunglasses without a doctor's prescription for a medical condition.
Clothing article or apparel which displays obscene words, suggestive or immoral behavior.
Pictures, and/or designs; including but not limited to any article that conveys a sexually suggestive remark, gang-related, or alcohol message, or tobacco and/or drug-related message.
Pants, shorts, skirts, skorts, and/or jeans not worn at the natural waistline. Belts and tucked shirts are not required. Skirts, shorts, skorts and dresses more than four inches above the knee.
Leggings/leggings (not referring to jeans with jeggings in the name) can only be worn under skirts, shorts, skorts, tops, and dresses must conform to the four-inch rule meaning slits/splits in items that extend more than four inches above the knee.
See-through, skintight, spandex and/or revealing clothing and any exposed underwear..
Open or chain belts, including metal chains on pants and chain wallets.
Shirts, sleeveless shirts, boat neck, tank top or dress tops that do not cover the shoulders, chest, abdomen and back.
All clothing not worn as intended by the manufacturer.
Attire for special days not pre-approved by the administration.
Not wearing shoes.
Head covering inside the building (curlers, picks, or combs).
Athletic wear, including sweat pants, gym shorts, pajama/lounge pants and house shoes.
Sports teams will be allowed to wear team attire on game day only if approved by the administration.
Holes in clothing, where those holes are more than four inches above the knee.